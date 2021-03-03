Holland America Will Offer Exotic Voyages on Four Ships in 2022-23

Holland America Line plans 14- to 50-day exotic itineraries on four ships—Noordam, Oosterdam, Westerdam and Zuiderdam—between September 2022 and April 2023. The ships will sail to Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Antarctica, Hawaii and Tahiti.

Here are highlights:

Asia Cruise Season

Westerdam’s itineraries in the Far East, offered from September 2022 through April 2023, are all 14 days and can be combined to form non-repeating 28-day "Collectors’ Voyages." These Asian itineraries will operate roundtrip from Yokohama, Japan; roundtrip from Singapore; or between Hong Kong, China, and Yokohama or Singapore. Countries to be explored, depending on the itinerary, include China, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Korea and Russia.

Eight separate itineraries will be offered including “Japan & Russia,” “Japan, Taiwan & The Philippines,” “Indonesian Discovery,” “The Philippines, Malaysia & Thailand,” “Far East Discovery,” “China & Japan,” “Japan Explorer” and “Southern Japan.”

The ships will make overnight calls at Singapore; Hong Kong and Shanghai, China; Osaka and Kobe, Japan; Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand; and Benoa (Denpasar), Bali.

Two 14-day “North Pacific Crossings” will operate between Seattle, WA, and Yokohama at the beginning and end of the season.

Australia and New Zealand

Holland America's Noordam will head to Australia and New Zealand from October 2022 through April 2023. Itineraries will range from 12 to 35 days and are either roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, or between Auckland, New Zealand, and Sydney.

The season kicks off with a 35-day “Australia Circumnavigation” that makes 15 calls in Australian ports, including overnight stays in Fremantle (Perth) and Melbourne. In addition to Australia, the ship also will visit Dili, East Timor, and Komodo Island, Indonesia. Highlights will include exploring the Great Barrier Reef and cruising through the Torres Strait.

Separately, "Australia & New Zealand” itineraries will range from 13, 14 or 15 days and the ship will call at a combination of ports in both countries. Scenic cruising will include Milford Sound, Fiordland National Park and Queen Victoria Sound.

One 14-day “New Zealand Discovery” voyage departure in January will include six calls throughout both North Island and South Island, New Zealand, and scenic cruising in Milford Sound and Fiordland National Park. A 34-day “South Pacific Crossing” from San Diego, CA, to Sydney in October 2022 will position the ship for the season. Calls will include Hawaii, Christmas Island, French Polynesia, the Cook Islands and Tonga. And, a 25-day itinerary at the end of the season sails from Sydney to Vancouver, Canada, and visits New Caledonia, Fiji, American Samoa and Hawaii on the transpacific journey.

South America and Antarctica

From November 2022 through March 2023, Oosterdam will sail to South America and Antarctica. Itineraries will range from 14 to 22 days and select cruises can be combined to form 31-day "Collectors’ Voyages."

Cruises will sail between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. In addition, two 17-day "Panama Canal & Inca Discovery” repositioning cruises at the beginning and end of the season sail between Port Everglades (Greater Fort Lauderdale), FL, and San Antonio.

One highlight? Every South America cruise includes an overnight stay at Callao (Lima), Peru, or Buenos Aires. Guests can enjoy extra time in these cities or opt or overland tours to Machu Picchu or Iguazú Falls.

The 14-day “South America Passage” cruises will include extensive scenic cruising in the Chilean fjords, Glacier Alley and Cape Horn. The ship will call at ports in Chile, Argentina, the Falkland Islands and Uruguay. Similarly, on the 22-day “South America & Antarctica” voyages, Oosterdam will spend four full days cruising in the Antarctica region. Guests on those cruises also experience the Chilean fjords, Glacier Alley, Cape Horn, Chile, Argentina, the Falkland Islands and Uruguay.

South Pacific and Hawaii

In September 2022 and February 2023, Zuiderdam will depart on two grand voyages around the Pacific Ocean.

Departing September 28, 2022, "Tales of the South Pacific” will sail 50 days within the Pacific Ocean, departing September 28, 2022. Sailing from Vancouver to San Diego, the itinerary will offer 22 ports of call throughout Hawaii, Kiribati, American Samoa, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Niue, the Cook Islands and French Polynesia. The ship will overnight in Honolulu, Hawaii; and Bora Bora and Papeete, French Polynesia. Guests can also embark October 3 for a roundtrip voyage from San Diego.

Departing February 18, 2023, the 35-day “Hawaii, Tahiti & Marquesas” itinerary operates roundtrip from San Diego. Highlights include three island calls in Hawaii and nine calls on the French Polynesian islands of Bora Bora, Raiatea, Tahiti, Moorea, Huahine-Iti, Rangiroa, Tuamotu, Hiva ‘Oa and Nuku Hiva. The ship will also visit Christmas Island and overnight in Honolulu, Bora Bora and Papeete.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

