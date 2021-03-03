Virgin Voyages Cancels Scarlet Lady's Cruises Through June 30, 2021

On Tuesday, Virgin Voyages said in an online announcement to booked guests that as it "continues to navigate what's going on in the world," it's made the decision to cancel all of Scarlet Lady's sailings between May 9 and June 30, 2021.

Here's a look at choices for guests booked on those sailings.

Passengers Canceled for the First Time

Consumers canceled from a Virgin Voyages cruise for the first time have a choice of either a "Double Your Value Option" or a full refund.

The "Double Your Value Option" provides a 200 percent future cruise credit (FCC) of the amount paid to date toward the voyage sailing. This FCC is valid for redemption up to a year after the original voyage start date for any sailing with open inventory through 2022. Alternatively, guests can request a full refund of everything paid along with a FCC equal to 25 percent of the existing paid voyage fare to be used on a future sailing.

Taxes, fees, and pre-voyage sales also will be fully refunded to the cruiser's original form of payment within 30 days if those were paid in full.

For Those Canceled More than Once

Some guests on a cancelled voyage (between May 2, 2021 and June 30, 2021) may have been rebooked on that cruise when a previous voyage was cancelled by Virgin. If that's the case, here's what Virgin is offering: Virgin said that the guest's full FCC will be restored to use toward a future sailing and standard cancellation policies will apply. The FCC is valid for redemption up to a year after the impacted voyage start date and can be applied to any sailing with open inventory through 2022.

For more information, visit www.virginvoyages.com.

