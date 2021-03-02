Princess Unveils 2022-23 South America and Antarctic Voyages

Princess Cruises has introduced the line-up for its 2022-23 South America and Antarctica cruises and cruisetours. Cruises will open for sale to the public on March 10, 2021.

The 2,670-passenger Sapphire Princess will visit 19 destinations in 10 countries on six itineraries. Here's the line-up.

Antarctica and Cape Horn

The 16-day "Antarctica and Cape Horn" itinerary between Santiago, Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina, will spend four days cruising the Antarctica region.

Other highlights will include visits to Punta Arenas, Chile, and Ushuaia, Argentina; Cape Horn scenic cruising; Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), and calls at the Falkland Islands as well as Montevideo, Uruguay.

Departures are slated for December 19, 2022, January 4, 2023 and January 20, 2023.

Cape Horn and Strait of Magellan

This 14-day "Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan" itinerary will operate between Buenos Aires and Santiago or in reverse on February 5, February 19 and March 5, 2023.

Highlights will include an overnight in Buenos Aires; scenic cruising of the Amalia Glacier; and visits to Montevideo; Puerto Madryn and Ushuaia, Argentina; Falkland Islands; Cape Horn scenic cruising, Punta Arenas and Puerto Montt, Chile.

Departures are February 5, 2023, February 19, 2023 and March 5, 2023.

Andes and South America

The new 17-day "Andes & South America" itinerary from Los Angeles to Santiago, Chile, will spend an overnight in Lima (Callao), Peru, where guests can take an optional overland land tour to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Machu Picchu (shown in the photo below) in Peru.

Departing December 2, 2022, this cruise calls at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Manta, Costa Rica; Pisco, Peru; and La Serena, Chile.

In addition, an 18-day option from Santiago to Los Angeles, will call at La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight) and Cabo San Lucas, as well as Manta and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; this voyage will depart March 19, 2023

Grand Adventures: Princess offers several "Grand Adventures" that will overnight in both Buenos Aires and Lima. The 32-day "Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure will depart March 5, 2023. A 33-day "Antarctica, Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure" will sail from Los Angeles to Buenos Aires on December 2, 2022.

Add-On Land Tours

For guests wishing to add on a pre- or post-cruise land tour, Princess will offer two South American cruisetours.

"Iguazú Falls Adventure" will take guests to thundering Iguazú Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as allow them to explore Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

By booking the "Machu Picchu Explorer" cruisetour, guests will visit the ancient Incan compound Machu Picchu, as well as tour historic Cusco.

Sapphire Princess

Sapphire Princess is equipped with the MedallionClass Experience, offering a number of new features that leverage touchless technologies and enhance and personalize the guest experience, as well as support new health protocols.

The cruise line’s OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the guest's traditional cruise card to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization onboard, including:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely touchless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere onboard

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Location-based gaming and wagering

Entertainment content via smart devices

Sapphire Princess also offers MedallionNet, fast, unlimited Wi-Fi at sea with an access point in every stateroom. Guests can stream their favorite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favorite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

Related Stories

RCL Study: Transmission of Aerosol Particles Through HVAC Is Low

U.S. Congressional Group Asks Canada to Reconsider Cruise Ban

Princess Offers New "Princess Promise," Reveals '22 Japan Lineup

MSC Cruises Cancels Voyages; MSC Seaside Operates New Itinerary