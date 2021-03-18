Windstar Cruises Joins USTOA

Windstar Cruises has joined the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) as an active member. USTOA president and CEO Terry Dale made the announcement on Thursday, noting the association now has 49 active members representing 143 brands.

“Windstar Cruises is thrilled to join the United States Tour Operators Association as an active member, including the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program that gives travelers additional peace of mind about their travel purchase," said Windstar Cruises' president Christopher Prelog in a written statement.

Windstar Cruises operates a fleet of six all-suite and sailing yachts carrying between 148 and 342 guests. The small-ship cruises sail throughout Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Asia, Alaska and British Columbia, Canada and New England, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Mexico and U.S. Coastal and Australia.

Windstar Cruises is part of the Xanterra Travel Collection, a group of global hospitality and travel companies. Tour operators VBT, Country Walkers and Holiday Vacations are also part of the Xanterra Travel Collection and are active members of USTOA. Xanterra Travel Collection is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.

Windstar Cruises is currently headquartered in Seattle but plans to move its office to Miami in June 2022. The Miami office will accommodate mostly cruise operation functions and some teams that directly support operations. Employees in non-operational functions, such as marketing, revenue, accounting and IT will have the opportunity to move to parent company Xanterra Travel Collection’s Denver office.

For more information on Windstar, visit www.windstarcruises.com; for more information on USTOA, visit www.ustoa.com.

