MSC Appoints Chris Austin, Four Others to Lead New Luxury Brand

The new luxury brand of MSC Group’s Cruises Division on Wednesday announced the appointment of five senior members to its management team, which is led by CEO Michael Ungerer.

The first vessel for the yet-to-be-named luxury brand will be delivered in 2023 from the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, with subsequent deliveries in 2024, 2025 and 2026. The first luxury ship will have a gross tonnage of 63,900 GT and will have 461 “of the largest suites at sea,” all with balconies or terraces.

The project was initially announced in October 2018 as an expansion of its MSC Yacht Club luxury ship-within-a-ship concept turned into an entirely new class of vessel. Guests can expect environmentally friendly features, as well as 24/7 butler service.