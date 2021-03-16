NCLH Cancels Cruises Through June 30; Oceania to Name New Ship Vista

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) further extended its suspension of cruise operations for its three brands—Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises—for all embarkations through June 30, 2021.

Extension of "Pause"

In a press release, NCLH said “the company continues to work through its return to service plan to meet the requirements of the ‘Framework for Conditional Sailing Order’ issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It also said it continues to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.

Guests who are currently booked on these newly cancelled voyages should contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

A New Vista

Vista's Grand Dining Room // Photo courtesy of Oceania Cruises

In separate news, Oceania Cruises announced the new name Vista for its first of two new 1,200-passenger Allura-class ships being built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. Starting service in 2023, Vista will be Oceania’s seventh ship; a sister ship will set sail in 2025. Vista’s voyages will open for sale in September 2021.

Highlights of the new 67,000-ton ship will include dramatic and glamorous public spaces like the Grand Dining Room. This dining room will soar nearly two decks in height and feature a contemporary interpretation of the Belle Epoque of early 20th-century Parisian society. In addition, the new ship will offer guests nine other culinary experiences. Oceania said that details about Vista's spacious, "residentially-inspired" suites and staterooms will be revealed starting in May.

The ship will be staffed by 800 officers and crew.

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

