Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corporation Cancel More Voyages

Major cruise brands of Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corporation cancelled more voyages on Tuesday—further extending their "operational pauses" into late spring or early summer. Affected brands include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Princess, Seabourn and Holland America Line.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity

Royal Caribbean International said that "to allow additional time for our return to service preparations, we have decided to extend the suspension of sailings for our global fleet through May 31, 2021—excluding sailings onboard Quantum, Spectrum, Voyager and Odyssey of the Seas."

That said, while the line said its plan is to resume further operation in June, it's also extended the suspension for the following ships and specific sailings:

Quantum of the Seas' Alaska sailings departing April 5 to October 14, 2021 are cancelled. To allow additional time for preparation, the line said Quantum of the Seas will remain in the Asia-Pacific region.

sailings departing April 5 to October 14, 2021 are cancelled. To allow additional time for preparation, the line said Quantum of the Seas will remain in the region. Odyssey of the Seas May 9 to October 28, 2021 sailings departing from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy are cancelled. Instead, Odyssey will begin its inaugural season out of a new homeport, Haifa, Israel, from June to October 2021. These new sailings are available for residents of Israel only.

For details on refund and future cruise credit (FCCs) options, visit www.royalcaribbean.com.

Sister brand, Celebrity Cruises also said it's extended its suspension of sailings through May 31, 2021. No additional announcements were made.

For more information, visit www.celebritycruises.com.

Princess, Seabourn and Holland America

While continuing to work with government and port authorities to finalize its plans for return to cruising, Princess Cruises extended its pause of cruise vacations to the Caribbean, California Coast, Mexico and Mediterranean through June 30, 2021.

That means more cancelled voyages through that date for the following voyages:

Caribbean Princess ' seven-day western and eastern Caribbean cruises

' seven-day western and eastern Caribbean cruises Enchanted Princess ' seven-day " Mediterranean & Adriatic ," seven-day " Western Mediterranean " and 14-day " Western Mediterranean & Adriatic Medley " voyages

' seven-day " ," seven-day " " and 14-day " " voyages Ruby Princess' seven-day "Classic California Coast," seven-day "Mexican Riviera" and five-day "Cabo San Lucas Getaway" sailings

For guests booked on a cancelled voyage, Princess will offer to move guests to the equivalent cruise in 2022, and protect the guest's 2021 fare on their 2022 voyage. Alternatively, guests can choose an FCC equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10 percent of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

For guests currently booked on a cancelled voyage where there is no matched cruise available in 2022, guests will automatically receive a refundable FCC that's equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10 percent of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25). Alternatively, guests can request a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by April 15, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

Princess will transfer the commission earned by travel agents from the cancelled 2021 cruise to the new booking in 2022 for bookings that were paid in full.

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

Sister line Seabourn also cancelled a series of select 2021 Europe departures. The ultra-luxury line said the announcement applies differently by ship. Voyages affected include:

Seabourn Sojourn , with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021

, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021 Seabourn Encore , with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021

, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021 Seabourn Ovation , with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021

, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021 Seabourn Quest, with its next scheduled departure now set for November 7, 2021

Seabourn guests booked on impacted voyages have until April 15, 2021 to request to be rebooked to a comparable 2022 voyage at their 2021 rate paid, plus current amenities. Guests who prefer an alternative choice can also request a bonus future cruise credit offer or a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent specific details applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available on its website first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

Separately, Holland America Line also has extended its pause of European cruise operations to include departures through June 30, 2021. That impacts voyages departing in May and June as follows:

Nieuw Statendam : Eight departures from May 2 through June 27, 2021, that include seven- and 14-day " Norway and Baltic " itineraries, as well as the 14- and 21-day Collectors’ Voyages of those cruises

: Eight departures from May 2 through June 27, 2021, that include seven- and 14-day " " itineraries, as well as the 14- and 21-day of those cruises Volendam : June 19, 2021, 14-day " Adriatic Dream " cruise and the 24-day " Adriatic Dream and Greek Odyssey " Collectors’ Voyage departing the same date.

: June 19, 2021, 14-day " " cruise and the 24-day " " Collectors’ Voyage departing the same date. Westerdam: June 19, 2021, 12-day "Greece and Adriatic Antiquities" cruise and the 24-day "Adriatic Antiquities and Mediterranean Romance" Collectors’ Voyage departing the same date.

Holland America Line is notifying all guests and their travel advisors of their options. Guests currently booked on the canceled Europe departures will be able to rebook on an equivalent cruise in 2022 at the 2021 fare—with all cash and FCC funds moved to the new booking. Guests will be offered a comparable cruise in 2022 to replace the canceled voyage and instructions on how to confirm this selection online.

If guests decide not to accept a cruise booking in 2022 by April 15, 2021, they automatically default to receive an FCC of 110 percent of any cash paid on the booking. The minimum FCC is $25 and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid. Guests will retain any other FCC used for the canceled 2021 booking with all FCC amounts moved to their loyalty account for use on a future cruise booking. For all bookings in 2022, standard cancellation policies apply.

Guests who prefer a 100 percent refund of monies paid to Holland America Line can visit the Cancellation Preferences Form to indicate their preference no later than April 15, 2021. The FCC is valid for sailings departing through December 31, 2022. Non-cruise fare purchases—such as shore excursions, airfare, gifts, dining and spa—will be transferred to a new booking if possible or automatically refunded via the method of payment used to purchase the services.

Holland America notes that the above refund/FCC options are not applicable to guests booked on a charter sailing. Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies may apply if the cruise was not booked through Holland America Line.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

