Riviera River Cruises Unveils Three New European Itineraries

Riviera River Cruises will debut three new, eight-day itineraries when its ships resume cruising on European rivers.

“We’re eagerly awaiting our return to Europe’s rivers and, when the time is right, guests will find three new itineraries allowing them to take in the classic sights and hidden gems of the Rhine, Seine and Danube,” said Marilyn Conroy, executive vice president, sales and marketing, North America, Riviera River Cruises, in a press statement.

These new cruise itineraries include:

Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise: Starting in Amsterdam, this cruise also includes Rotterdam in the Netherlands , Antwerp , Belgium and Cologne, Germany . Highlights will include views of Kinderdijk windmills in the Netherlands; the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Bruges , Belgium ; Cologne’s Gothic cathedral; and either the Airborne Museum or Het Loo Palace near Arnhem , the Netherlands.

Starting in Amsterdam, this cruise also includes in the , , and . Highlights will include views of windmills in the Netherlands; the of , ; Cologne’s Gothic cathedral; and either the or near , the Netherlands. The Seine, Paris & Normandy River Cruise: Sightseeing highlights include Paris and Normandy , as well as Les Andelys and the ruins of Richard the Lionheart ’s Chateau Gaillard ; the harbor at Honfleur ; Monet ’s home and garden in Giverny ; the medieval city of Rouen ; and Bayeux with its tapestry depicting the Norman invasion of England .

Sightseeing highlights include and , as well as and the ruins of ’s ; the harbor at ; ’s home and garden in ; the medieval city of ; and with its tapestry depicting the Norman invasion of . The Vienna, Bohemia & the Treasures of the Danube River Cruise: Guests will cruise from Austria's capital to the former Roman garrison of Regensburg, Germany, and back, with an excursion into the Czech Republic and scenic Bohemia. Highlights include Krems, Austria and its hilltop Gottweig Abbey; Passau and site of the former Cistercian monastery at Aldersbach; and Linz with its charming old town; and more.

Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet of 12 river vessels is one of the youngest in Europe with no ships more than six years old.

The line sells only through professional travel advisors. For more information, visit www. rivierarivercruises.com.

