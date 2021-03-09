Emerald Waterways, Emerald Yacht Cruises Merge Under Emerald Cruises Brand

Tuesday marks the official merge of Emerald Waterways and Emerald Yacht Cruises under a single global brand, Emerald Cruises. Cruise seekers can now visit a singular site to research and shop based on their preferences for destination or cruise type, compare vessels, check availability and book their river or yacht cruise online.

“We are excited to announce the move to our new single brand, Emerald Cruises, at the same time as launching new websites around the world,” said David Winterton, global director of brand and marketing, Emerald Cruises, in a press statement. “We believe moving to a single brand will support our long-term growth ambitions as a leading, small-ship cruise company.”

Emerald Cruises says it has seen steady growth since its launch nearly seven years ago. In 2013, Australia-based Scenic Group announced they’d be launching a new, premium river cruise line aimed at younger, more active travelers and packaged for value and flexibility, filling a gap in the river cruise marketplace. A year later, in April 2014, with the launch of two new ships—Emerald Sky and Emerald Star—Emerald Waterways was born. Today, the line sails eight branded “Star-Ships” on the rivers across 15 countries and two continents, with its ninth—Emerald Luna—set to launch later this year. In early 2020, the line announced it would be adding yacht cruising to its growing portfolio with the 100-guest superyacht, Emerald Azzurra. Set to launch in January 2022, Emerald Azzurra will sail the waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Red and Aegean Seas; in 2023, the Black Sea will be added to the sailing schedule.

Most of the cabins on all Emerald Cruises river ships offer open-air private balconies, while an indoor/outdoor heated swimming pool is located at the aft (which, by night, turns into a cinema). As for Emerald Azzurra, it will have a marina platform from which guests can take part in a variety of activities, including paddle boarding and snorkeling, as well as three tenders and two zodiacs for shore landings.

All cruise fares include transfers to and from the vessel on day of arrival and departure (regardless of whether guests have purchased air with Emerald Cruises); all onboard meals; unlimited tea and coffee; wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; shore excursions; daily restocked water in cabins; Wi-Fi; and all gratuities and port charges.

Emerald Cruises says it will continue providing a range of curated “EmeraldACTIVE” excursions to guests who are interested in more athletic pursuits during their sailing on both river and yacht cruises. Activities such as guided bike tours, hikes and canoe trips are available free of charge as an addition to the daily shore excursion lineup.

For more information, visit www.emeraldcruises.com.

Related Stories

AmaWaterways Adds 46-Night "Seven River Journey Through Europe"

Cruise Industry Leaders Celebrate International Women's Day

Romancing the Rivers in Europe

Scenic Group Adds Benny Weidacher as VP of Global Cruise Ops