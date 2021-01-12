Scenic Group Adds Benny Weidacher as VP of Global Cruise Operations

Benny Weidacher has joined Scenic Group as vice president of global cruise operations. Weidacher will oversee all operational aspects of the company’s hotel services, culinary programs, expedition teams and technical departments for the river and ocean cruising yacht fleet for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Scenic Eclipse and Emerald Cruises brands. He reports directly to Rob Voss, Scenic Group’s chief operating officer.

As a 25-year cruise industry veteran, Weidacher most recently served as vice president, ship operations marine and hotel for Madrid-based Pullmantur Cruise Lines. Prior to that role, he was the project manager, new build and fleet design for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and has also held a variety of leadership positions during his career, including hotel director for both Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and Celebrity.

“Benny has a tremendous track record and reputation of success in the cruise industry and his knowledge and experience in all components of cruise operations, including hotel operations, guest services, crew performance and managing revitalization projects and new builds, will be invaluable to us as Scenic Group continues to grow,” said Voss in a press announcement.

Since 2008, Scenic has offered all-inclusive luxury river cruises in Europe, Southeast Asia and Russia on its 15 Scenic Space-Ships and Egypt on a luxury charter. In 2019, Scenic introduced the 228-guest Scenic Eclipse. Sister brand Emerald Cruises, parent of Emerald Waterways and the newly formed Emerald Yacht Cruises, has nine branded Star-Ships offering river sailings in Europe and on the Mekong, as well as the chartered river ship along the Volga River in Russia. In January 2022, the Emerald Azzurra will be the first yacht to launch under the Emerald Yacht Cruises brand—a 100-guest super yacht that will sail the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red Seas.

Visit www.scenicusa.com or www.emeraldcruises.com.

