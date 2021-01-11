Swan Hellenic to Open New U.S. Office, Appoints Tom Russell as GM

Cyprus-based Swan Hellenic, which has three new ships on order and a focus on cultural expedition cruises, is opening a new North America office and dedicated call center in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Newly relaunched in 2020, Swan Hellenic has tapped cruise industry veteran Tom Russell as its new new general manager for the North American operation. He previously served as president of Cruise & Travel Executives, COO of Global Voyages Group and COO and managing director North America of Silversea Cruises.

A New Team

"It’s a privilege for me and my amazing new team to bring the iconic Swan Hellenic to North America," said Russell in a press statement; his team includes a lineup of industry veterans. Swan Hellenic also announced these appointments today:

Mitchell Schlesinger is the line's new sales director for North America. He brings extensive experience in leading sales activities for Norwegian Cruise Line, Orient Line and Voyages to Antiquity. Andrea Corman is Swan Hellenic's new customer relations director; she has extensive past experience in guest services with Voyages to Antiquity, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection and Oceania Cruises. In addition, Nick Giersdorf is the line's new marketing and digital director; he was the former chief marketing technology officer at Global Voyages Group.

Swan Hellenic has other offices in London, Dusseldorf and Monaco, as well as a branch office in Hong Kong (serving mainland China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia). Partnerships service the markets of India, Japan and Australia/New Zealand.

Ships on Order

Three expedition ships are being built for Swan Hellenic at Helsinki Shipyard in Finland. The first two PC5 ice-class expedition ships will arrive in November 2021 and April 2022. They'll each provide 152 guests with what the line describes in its press release as an "elegant, intimate and personal five-star onboard experience delivered warmly by 120 highly trained and knowledgeable staff, including expert expedition guides, lecturers and creatives. The majority of staterooms and suites will have large balconies."

The first ship, Minerva, will set sail for Antarctica in November 2021, while the second will embark on its maiden voyage in April 2022. A larger P6 ice-class vessel accommodating 192 guests in 96 staterooms and suites will begin cruising by late 2022.

A storied brand in maritime circles, Swan Hellenic pioneered cultural cruising in the 1950s. Relaunched last year, the new brand plans to build on its British roots but will take what it describes as "a global cultural cruising outlook."

Alfredo Spadon, Swan Hellenic’s senior vice president, global sales and marketing said: “Historically, North America was always one of Swan Hellenic’s most enthusiastic markets, so we’re delighted to welcome such an accomplished team to once again support it with the high standards of service our heritage demands.”

www.swanhellenic.com

