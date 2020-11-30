Swan Hellenic Releases Design for Minerva, Setting Sail in 2021

Swan Hellenic and Tillberg Design of Sweden released their design vision for the line's new cultural expedition ship, Minerva, currently being built at Helsinki Shipyard. It's slated for delivery in November 2021. New imagery of the interior public spaces include the ship's atrium (shown just below), restaurant, mudroom, lounge and more, along with those for accommodations.

“The keynotes of the Scandi-design interiors we have created are sophisticated elegance and comfort, while never forgetting that with Swan Hellenic the focus is always on the extraordinary views outside, said Iina Forsblom, cruise newbuild director for Tillberg. "So, we have conceived all the interiors to create a seamless connection with the outside world.”

Swan Hellenic and Tillberg also have created a U-Tube video of the design elements inside the new ship. The video takes viewers through the ship as they would when returning from an expedition by Zodiac, which is how the video starts, as well. Take a look below:

With this photographic and video design reveal, the line and design firm provide a glimpse into these spaces:

At the concierge-service Basecamp changing room, guests leave their their expedition outfits for cleaning and sanitizing to prevent biological cross-contamination. It’s also a place to socialize over coffee before and after expeditions, and the design features airy natural textures and colors. (See photo immediately below. )

The Reception area is being designed with bold, clean lines and a main staircase. Sunlight filters through geometric wooden slat walls.

The Swan Restaurant (shown below) offers different seating options and picture windows with design that features wood and warm natural materials. In addition, Tillberg created lighting and table furnishing changes that transform the daytime casual and comfortable aura into a sophisticated evening dining venue.

The heart of the ship, the Observation Lounge (shown in the photo below) has chrome accents and massive picture windows. Passengers can relax on plush sofas and easy chairs. A large LED screen, a piano and pop-up screens are other features.

The Club Lounge will offer round-the-clock cuisine, intimate seating and a holographic fireplace surrounded by panoramic views.

At the outdoor Pool Bar and Grill, guests can sip or taste surrounded by a heated infinity pool and extensive exterior decks. The ship also has a panoramic sauna and outdoor hot tub.

Accommodations range from picture-window staterooms to balcony staterooms and suites. The color palette is a "modern medley of pastels." Guests can also expect natural textures, high-tech entertainment and multiple lighting options.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said: “We’re delighted with the way these designs have come together, creating unique experiences that honor Swan Hellenic’s cultural expedition heritage while bringing it bang up to date."

Visit www.swanhellenic.com.

