Atlas Sets Up Private Jet Charters for Antarctica Cruises

For travelers headed to Antarctica in winter 2021-22, Atlas Ocean Voyages has arranged a private, widebody jet charter. Guests will receive complimentary air service from 16 major U.S. and Canadian gateways to Orlando, and then the international charter flight nonstop to Ushuaia, Argentina, where they will the embark the 196-passenger World Navigator.

This shortens the travel time by more than one day in many cases; avoids inconvenient routing; and cuts out layovers in foreign airports. Those factors are helpful during a pandemic era. The private charter jet service is part of Atlas’ "All Inclusive All the Way" approach.

Alberto Aliberti, Atlas' president, said in a press announcement that this is another way the line is taking care of the details and making travel more convenient and seamless for travelers. Suite passengers will receive business-class seating, while all guests will receive premium meals, attentive service and unlimited beverages.

Upon arrival at Ushuaia, guests will be escorted through immigration and transferred to World Navigator, while their checked luggage is delivered to their suites and staterooms. At the conclusion of their expedition, guests will be hosted at a Patagonian "gaucho ranch" for a farewell meal and experience, prior to boarding Atlas’ jet for home.

World Navigator will offer 12 departures on nine-night itineraries to the Antarctic Peninsula, starting November 19, 2021. In addition, two 12-night itineraries will offer guests a more extensive Antarctic expedition. The November 28 departure will give cruisers the opportunity to view a rare Antarctic Solar Eclipse and visit the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands. The 12-night itinerary on February. 2, 2022 crosses the Antarctic Circle to initiate guests into the exclusive Order of the Red Nose.

World Navigator is polar category C- and ice class 1B-certified; construction is on schedule for a July 2021 delivery. Four more ships are on order—World Traveller and World Seeker for 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer—slated for 2023.

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

