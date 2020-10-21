Poseidon Expeditions Unveils 2022-23 Polar Cruise Lineup

Poseidon Expeditions has introduced its new 2022 Arctic and 2022-23 Antarctic polar cruise seasons three months earlier than usual. The expeditionary line is also returning to western Greenland for the first time in four years with its 114-passenger Sea Spirit.

"A look of our recent booking patterns demonstrates the pent-up demand of travelers to get back into the polar regions,” said Nikolay Saveliev, president of Poseidon Expeditions, in a written release.

He continued: “Our travel partners and customers are comfortable looking ahead, well beyond the COVID-related interruption that’s been a blow to the cruise industry and to the travelers that support it. And this is why we are opening reservations for a new season much earlier than we have in the past. People are ready to solidify their plans for 2022 and beyond.”

Return to Western Greenland

New for the 2022 Arctic season will be a return to western Greenland, last visited by the Sea Spirit in early summer 2018. “It’s a popular region for expedition cruising, combining Viking history, Inuit culture and community life, fjordland scenery and massive icebergs," said Saveliev.

The 2022 western Greenland expedition voyages include a 12-day "Land of the Vikings" voyage, departing on May 27 from Reykjavik, Iceland to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland and a June 7 eight-day "Icebergs, Whales and Inuit Culture" itinerary sailing roundtrip from Kangerlussuaq.



In midsummer, Sea Spirit will head northeast for a full schedule of departures that explore Svalbard in Norway and the company’s signature explorations of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago in the Russian Arctic before returning to eastern Greenland in September for a pair of 11-day "Arctic Sights and Northern Lights" cruises that focus on the Aurora Borealis.



“For the eighth season in a row, the Sea Spirit will visit Franz Josef Land with three expeditions at the height of the Arctic summer, directly from Svalbard," said Saveliev. This eliminates several days at sea and provides for eight full days exploring the archipelago of 191 unique islands in the Russian High Arctic.

Ahoy Antarctica

In October 2022, Sea Spirit then heads south to begin its 2022-23 Antarctic season. The ship will operate four, 11- to 12-day Antarctic voyages; three 21-to-23-day itineraries that include Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands; and the line's popular 15-day "Crossing 66º South" latitude expedition cruise.

Passengers who reserve any 2022 Arctic and 2022-23 Antarctic cruise by June 30, 2021 will benefit from 10 percent to 15 percent early booking savings, depending on accommodations category. An additional early-early booking feature—for reservations made by December 31, 2020—will be a $250 per person onboard credit.

Poseidon Expeditions is a member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) and the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO).

Details on the new 2022 Arctic and 2022-23 Antarctic expedition cruises including prices and departure dates are now loaded at www.poseidonexpeditions.com.

