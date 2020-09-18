First Steel is Cut for Seabourn's Second Expedition Ship

Seabourn is celebrating the "first steel cutting" for its second, new expedition vessel, slated for delivery in 2022. Marco Ghiglione, managing director of T. Mariotti, presided over the ceremony at his company's shipyard in San Giorgo di Nogare, Italy, as Josh Leibowitz, Seabourn's president, joined virtually.

The first vessel, Seabourn Venture, is scheduled to launch in 2021. That ship's inaugural season will take guests to Norway in winter for viewing of the Northern Lights. Both Seabourn Venture-class ships are designed and being built to PC6 Polar Class standards. They also have modern hardware and technology that will extend their global deployment and capabilities.

While the vessels are being designed with many of Seabourn's signature, ultra-luxury features and spaces, travelers can expect new activity and exploration options, too. For example, each vessel will carry two custom-built submarines, allowing guests to dive beneath the waves for views of the underwater marine world. Both ships also will carry 24 Zodiacs, so the line can take all guests on a Zodiac tour at the same time, should weather/sea conditions present a small window of opportunity.

Each ship will have 132 oceanfront veranda suites. Hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany created the design vision for public spaces and all categories of guest suites, as well as a bespoke furniture collection.

Both expedition vessels will have an onboard expedition team comprising wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists. During each sailing, team members will interact with guests to provide insight and also deliver Seabourn Conversations talks about the history, ecology and culture of the places visited.

For more information, visit www.seabourn.com.

