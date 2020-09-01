Seabourn Extends Paused Ops on Three Ships; Venture Delivery Delayed

Seabourn will cancel additional voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet as a part of its pause in global ship operations. The announcement applies to Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Quest, with each ship having a different “effective through” date. Details are as follows:

Seabourn Ovation will pause operations through January 3, 2021

Seabourn Encore will pause operations through January 6, 2021

Seabourn Quest will pause operations through May 10, 2021

Seabourn also announced a revised delivery date for its new purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, which is now scheduled for December 1, 2021. The delay is because of shipyard closures at T. Mariotti earlier this year as part of responses to COVID-19 (coronavirus), which resulted in disruptions to the construction and finishing process for the ship.

The cruise line says that Seabourn Quest will operate the line’s 2021-22 Antarctica experience. Seabourn Venture will debut in December 2021 with a series of “Norwegian Winter” voyages, where guests may be able to see the Northern Lights. Clients will be able to place a future cruise deposit on the new Northern Lights itineraries.

Due to the redeployment of Seabourn Quest to Antarctica, the line is cancelling Seabourn Quest’s Panama Canal voyages scheduled for November 7 - December 19, 2021. Guests who are currently confirmed on one of the affected voyages on Seabourn Quest’s Antarctica, Amazon, Panama Canal, South America and Transatlantic cruises scheduled between November 7, 2020 and April 25, 2021, will automatically be reaccommodated in the same suite on the same voyage during Seabourn Quest’s 2021-22 season, at rate paid, within 30 days, as well as receive a shipboard credit that is calculated based upon voyage length. The shipboard credit is $300 per suite for voyages up to 20 days in length and $500 per suite for voyages of 21 days or more.

Seabourn Venture

Details about the revised inaugural season for Seabourn Venture are currently being finalized and will be announced in October. Seabourn has opened a wait list for guests interested in the voyages from December 2021 to April 2022. Guests currently booked on the inaugural voyage for Seabourn Venture will be offered the opportunity to sail on the new inaugural itinerary on a priority basis before it is open for sale to the general public. Additional details on rebooking for other affected Seabourn Venture voyages will be shared with booked guests and travel advisors in mid-October.

Seabourn is continuing to assess the timing to resume operations on Seabourn Odyssey in the Caribbean. As a courtesy to guests booked on December sailings aboard Seabourn Odyssey, final payment will now be due 60 days prior to departure.

Seabourn will be communicating changes for voyages scheduled to depart in the extension timeframe with all booked guests and their travel advisors.

Guests booked on impacted cruises on Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation will automatically be cancelled and all guests will receive Future Cruise Credits. They can also request a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn. Specific details are as follows:

Paid in Full : Those guests paid in full will receive 125 percent Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.

: Those guests paid in full will receive 125 percent Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn. Deposited Bookings: Those guests with deposited bookings will receive a Future Cruise Credit valued at 125 percent of the deposit amount paid, up to the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.

The Future Cruise Credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022. The amount of non-cruise fare purchases may be transferred to a new booking. Alternatively, guests may request a refund of the monies paid to Seabourn, which will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent specific details applicable to their booking.

