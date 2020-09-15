Seabourn Unveils 145-Day "2022 World Cruise" on Seabourn Sojourn

Ultra-luxury Seabourn unveiled details of its “2022 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons,” a 145-day voyage on Seabourn Sojourn, visiting 72 destinations and ports in 28 countries on five continents.

Seabourn Sojourn will depart Los Angeles on January 11, 2022, and travel westbound, visiting Hawaii, South Pacific isles, New Zealand and Australia. Then the ship will head to exotic destinations in Asia, Arabia and Africa, before the voyage ends in Athens, Greece, on June 6, 2022.

Most notable? Seabourn will return to Egypt for the first time since 2014. An overnight visit is scheduled for Safaga (Luxor) and the vessel will also call at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The 2022 World Cruise itinerary will include 20 overnights in port, plus 21 late stays in port.

Extraordinary Journey

Guests who are booked on the full 145-day voyage will be treated to three exclusive World Cruise events. All guests will enjoy local shows, regional cuisine and wines as they sail the globe. In addition, the World Cruise will include two of the line’s most popular signature events available to all guests on a complimentary basis: the "Caviar in the Surf" beach barbecue at Ko Kood, Thailand; and “Evening at Ephesus” at Kusadasi, Turkey, featuring a private classical concert in the ancient ruins under the stars.

A sampling of destination highlights includes:

Sydney, The Great Barrier Reef and Queensland Coast: Guests can try “sand-tobogganing” on the world’s tallest dune; view the Whitsunday Islands ; explore Cairns over two days; view such UNESCO World Heritage Sites as the Great Barrier Reef and Daintree National Park 's rainforests; and visit Darwin in the Northern Territory with two days for delving into WWII history and Aboriginal culture as well as seeing saltwater crocodiles.

Guests can try “sand-tobogganing” on the world’s tallest dune; view the ; explore over two days; view such as the and 's rainforests; and visit in the with two days for delving into history and Aboriginal culture as well as seeing saltwater crocodiles. Marvels of Japan, Korea and China: Guests will discover the islands of “ Japan’s Caribbean ," such as Amami (ringed with coral reefs) and Okinawa with an ancient Shureimon Gate , a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cruisers will also visit Kagoshima, Japan, in the shadow of the snow-capped Sakurajima volcano, and see Hiroshim a’s poignant Memorial Peace Park . The ship will overnight in Busan, South Korea , and Nagasaki, Japan , and spend three full days at Shanghai, China.

Guests will discover the islands of “ ," such as (ringed with coral reefs) and with an ancient , a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cruisers will also visit in the shadow of the snow-capped volcano, and see a’s poignant . The ship will overnight in , and , and spend three full days at Southeast Asian Treasures: In Hong Kong, guests can see Zhujiajian ’s bridges, reflecting a medieval Chinese character in enclaves hidden among Hong Kong’s skyscrapers. The ship will overnight in Vietnam 's Halong Bay and also sail directly into Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam . Ko Kood is home to a pristine white sand beach and guests not only enjoy the "Caviar in the Surf" beach barbecue but also complimentary watersports.

In guests can see ’s bridges, reflecting a medieval Chinese character in enclaves hidden among Hong Kong’s skyscrapers. The ship will overnight in 's and also sail directly into . Ko Kood is home to a pristine white sand beach and guests not only enjoy the "Caviar in the Surf" beach barbecue but also complimentary watersports. Egypt, Petra and the Suez Canal: A two-day visit at Safaga, Egypt will give guests ample time to explore Luxor’s spectacular temples, and from Aqaba, Jordan , cruisers can head out to Petra, carved into the walls of a natural canyon fortress.

A two-day visit at Safaga, Egypt will give guests ample time to explore Luxor’s spectacular temples, and from , cruisers can head out to carved into the walls of a natural canyon fortress. The Holy Land and Aegean Empires: A two-day stay at H

A two-day stay at in Greece, Kusadasi (for Ephesus) in Turkey and Athens, Greece.

Seabourn plans optional shore excursions in more than 25 ports with designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites, thanks to the line's partnership with UNESCO.

The World Cruise will also feature a number of optional, mid-voyage overland excursions where guests will disembark at one port and rejoin the ship at another port. Those overland adventures include Luxor and the Valley of the Kings in Egypt, outback adventures in Australia, the Taj Mahal in India, UNESCO World Heritage sites in China and Cambodia, and others.

Also available are optional Seabourn Journeys, offering guests an immersive longer pre- and post-cruise, land-based excursions to and from select destinations such as Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney.

Perks Galore

Guests booking the full 145-day voyage will receive a value-packed menu of complimentary benefits and amenities, including:

Gala Bon Voyage dinner and overnight hotel stay at The Ritz Carlton, Marina Del Rey prior to departure in Los Angeles

dinner and overnight hotel stay at prior to departure in Three exclusive World Cruise events

Exclusive World Cruise president’s event

Special World Cruise pillow gifts

For guests who book the full 145-day voyage by May 31, 2021, they will receive the above amenities, as well as the following additional benefits:

Roundtrip business-class air

$2,000 shipboard credit per person for bookings of Oceanview and Veranda suites, OR $3,000 shipboard credit per person for bookings of Penthouse and Premium suites

and suites, OR $3,000 shipboard credit per person for bookings of and suites Unlimited Internet package

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Personal valet luggage shipping service between home and ship in Los Angeles and Athens, Greece

Unlimited laundry, dry cleaning and pressing onboard

Visa package (U.S. and Canadian citizens only)

50 percent reduced deposit (U.S., Canada and Australia markets only)

In addition, the line is offering a special five percent discount for repeat full World Cruise guests. Certain restrictions apply.

For guests who cannot sail on the entire 145-day voyage, shorter segments ranging from 22 to 89 days are also available.

Guests who book either the full world cruise or segments and pay in full by May 31, 2021, will receive an additional 3 percent savings off the cruise-only fare. Those who book and pay in full by November 10, 2020 will receive a 6 percent savings off the cruise-only fare. Certain restrictions apply.

For more information, visit www.seabourn.com.

Related Stories

Seabourn Extends Paused Ops on 3 Ships; Venture Delivery Delayed

A&K to Offer Northeast Passage Voyage Hosted by Geoffrey Kent

Cruise Chatter: North to Alaska, Voyage "Restarts" and More

Princess Cancels Early 2021 World Cruise, South America Voyages