Atlas Ocean Voyages Shares Ship Progress, Updates Trade

With nine months until launch, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ first ship, the new, 196-passenger World Navigator, has been "floated out" at the West Sea Viana Shipyard in Portugal. Now in wet dock, the small expedition ship is being outfitted with amenities and decor.

Starting in July 2021, World Navigator will embark on seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas. That will be followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and on Antarctic expeditions for winter 2021-2022.

The new Fort Lauderdale, FL-based cruise line announced the float-out progress during a press conference at the annual Seatrade Cruise Global conference, being conducted virtually this week; the original conference in Miami Beach this past spring was cancelled, given the global health crisis.

Participating were Alberto Aliberti, Atlas' president, and Brandon Townsley, the line's vice president of sales and trade partnerships. Calling the first ship's float out "a momentous milestone," Aliberti says it's another major step bringing the line closer to launching its luxe-adventure journeys and "All Inclusive, All the Way" cruise product in summer 2021.

Aliberti said both consumers and travel advisors have "have responded very positively since we opened reservations—so much that we are the only cruise brand to have ordered new ships this year.”

Keel Laid for World Traveller

Townsley also announced that the keel for the new line's second expedition ship, World Traveller, has also been laid at the West Sea Viana Shipyard; that ship will begin service sometime in late September or early October 2022.

Shown above, the new World Traveller's keel is laid at West Sea Viana Shipyard in Portugal // Photo by Atlas Ocean Voyages

In addition to World Navigator and World Traveller, three additional expedition ships are on order for delivery by the end 2023. All are Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B certified with the latest hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into their design.

Update for Advisors

Fielding questions from the media, including Travel Agent, the officials provided an update on the new line's operations, booking trends and start-up.

During the spring and summer, the line "relaxed" its marketing push, but within the past four weeks, it's gone back to the market. The results have been "fantastic," Aliberti said. "In fact, we had to hire a number of new people in our reservations department."

Aliberti said the line is seeing an influx of individuals who are "a very serious traveler, who've been there, done that," he noted. "They're people who want to experience the destination rather than 'stuff.'" They want to take home stories from their time ashore.

Atlas offers unusual options, for example, such as glamping in the Israeli desert, white water rafting and snow skiing in Sochi, Russia; rock climbing; or the line's Chernobyl, Ukraine overland experience. Aliberti told reporters that the small size of Atlas' group going to Chernobyl, for example, allows the group to go "into" the reactor area, not simply around the perimeter.

The ships will also carry a fleet of bicycles, and while normal city tours will be available for guests who want that, there could be a city tour via bike in a particular city.

Bookings also reflect guests who have sailed on other luxury lines citing their desire to try out the new line's onboard product, a "relaxed elegance" approach. Townsley noted that "it's a little bit more of a relaxed atmosphere onboard" versus other luxury lines, and the "crew is going to be extremely engaging" with guests.

From a sales perspective, he also said the line's sales focus is totally within the United States and Canada. The singular focus is North American guests, although the line will accept guests from other countries.

Maximum guest count onboard is 196 passengers, but Aliberti said that is knocked down to 186 in polar regions, and with single travelers in some suites, there could typically be 186 to 190 passengers.

The line also plans many overnight stays in the Mediterranean, as well as a two-day (overnight) stay in Rio de Janeiro, plus late night stays until 11 p.m.

There will be no home ports per se. "The ship follows the sun," said Townsley, meaning that voyages will be point-to-point without repeating ports.

Two recent developments discussed on the call were the introduction of new complimentary medical evacuation insurance that's included with every booking and will begin once passengers have boarded the ship, as well as new Max Shore (complimentary three- to five-night overland journeys offered on extended voyages) programming.

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

