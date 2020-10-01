Carnival Cancels Many November/December Voyages From U.S. Ports

by Susan J. Young
Carnival Pride
(Photo by Carnival Cruise Line) Carnival Cruise Line won't be sailing from any U.S. port—with the exception of PortMiami and Port Canaveral—through year's end. All voyages from all other U.S. ports for November and December 2020 have been cancelled.

Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests and travel advisors that it has cancelled cruises from U.S. homeports—with the exception of Miami and Port Canaveral—for November and December 2020. All remaining 2020 cruises on Carnival from these ports are cancelled: Tampa and Jacksonville, FL; Charleston, SCBaltimore, MDNew Orleans, LA: Mobile, AL; Galveston, TX: Long Beach and San Diego, CA.  

While the line said operations from Miami and Port Canaveral for those months are still not certain, Carnival will focus its initial return to service from those two homeports, whenever that occurs.    

Late yesterday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its "No Sail Order" for cruise operations from U.S. ports through October 31. In its press statement about the voyage cancellations, Carnival said it's continuing work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations. 

The company said: "Cruises currently scheduled for November and December from those two homeports will remain in place for the time being while Carnival evaluates options. However, the cruise line is providing guests booked on cruises in November and December out of Miami and Port Canaveral the ability to voluntarily cancel their reservation and receive the same offer that all other impacted guests are receiving, which includes a combination future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund."

“As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased-in," said Christine Duffy, Carnival's president in a press statement. "And while we are not making any presumptions, once cruising is allowed, we will center our initial start-up from the homeports of Miami and Port Canaveral."

She added that "the health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we serve remain the cornerstone of our plans and decisions. The patience and support of our guests and travel agent partners have been a huge motivation to our team as we have worked through this unprecedented situation and we are dedicated to getting back to operations when the time is right.”

Suggested Articles:

Nassau Bahamas
Caribbean

The Bahamas Introduces New Testing Protocols for Travel

Beginning November 1, the Bahamas will remove the mandatory “Vacation in Place” quarantine for all visitors. Here's what travelers need to know.

by Matt Turner
Your Business

Nexion Travel Group Celebrates 25 Years at Annual Conference

Nexion Travel Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2020 and has also named Mary Anne Thoman its 2020 Ambassador. Read more here.

by Matt Turner
Cruises

Holland America's New Rotterdam Is Celebrated With Coin Ceremony

Holland America Line celebrated the traditional maritime coin ceremony for the new Rotterdam, which floats out next week. Read more here.

by Susan J. Young