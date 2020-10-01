Carnival Cancels Many November/December Voyages From U.S. Ports

Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests and travel advisors that it has cancelled cruises from U.S. homeports—with the exception of Miami and Port Canaveral—for November and December 2020. All remaining 2020 cruises on Carnival from these ports are cancelled: Tampa and Jacksonville, FL; Charleston, SC; Baltimore, MD; New Orleans, LA: Mobile, AL; Galveston, TX: Long Beach and San Diego, CA.

While the line said operations from Miami and Port Canaveral for those months are still not certain, Carnival will focus its initial return to service from those two homeports, whenever that occurs.

Late yesterday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its "No Sail Order" for cruise operations from U.S. ports through October 31. In its press statement about the voyage cancellations, Carnival said it's continuing work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations.

The company said: "Cruises currently scheduled for November and December from those two homeports will remain in place for the time being while Carnival evaluates options. However, the cruise line is providing guests booked on cruises in November and December out of Miami and Port Canaveral the ability to voluntarily cancel their reservation and receive the same offer that all other impacted guests are receiving, which includes a combination future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund."

“As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased-in," said Christine Duffy, Carnival's president in a press statement. "And while we are not making any presumptions, once cruising is allowed, we will center our initial start-up from the homeports of Miami and Port Canaveral."

She added that "the health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we serve remain the cornerstone of our plans and decisions. The patience and support of our guests and travel agent partners have been a huge motivation to our team as we have worked through this unprecedented situation and we are dedicated to getting back to operations when the time is right.”

