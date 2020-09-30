Seabourn Shares Details on 2021 Alaska Season Aboard Seabourn Odyssey

Seabourn has introduced a robust 2021 Alaska season line-up with seven-, 10- and 11-night voyages on the 458-passenger Seabourn Odyssey. From an itinerary standpoint, the line's says that guests will enjoy the glaciers, fjords and rustic Alaskan ports that every Alaska cruiser expects, but also “hidden gems” like Misty Fjords that larger ships cannot access.

All the 2021 voyages also will offer optional for-charge Ventures by Seabourn expedition-style tours, featuring guided Zodiac and kayak excursions launched directly from the ship, as well as hiking and wildlife viewing.

2021 Alaska Season

Seabourn's 2021 Alaska season will include eight seven-day voyages between Vancouver, B.C. and Juneau, Alaska, with some off-the-beaten-path ports of call not often on Alaska cruise itineraries. In addition, these week-long voyages can be combined into 14-day vacations with no repeated ports and guests booking back-to-back Alaska voyages can save up 15 percent on the cruise fare.

The schedule will also feature 10- and 11-day voyages sailing between Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska, and Vancouver. Every voyage will include a glacier experience at either Hubbard Glacier or Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm. In addition, four sailings will visit Glacier Bay National Park, with narration and insider observations provided by a U.S. National Park Service Ranger.

“Alaska and British Columbia have so much to offer, from amazing wildlife to breathtaking, natural scenery, and unique culture,” said Chris Austin, Seabourn’s senior vice president of global marketing and sales, in a press announcement. “Our ultra-luxury voyages and experiences, combined with the splendor of this region, will provide the ultimate Alaska experience that will undoubtedly leave them feeling rejuvenated by the incredible wide-open spaces.”

Ventures by Seabourn excursions will be led by Seabourn Odyssey's expedition team of naturalists, science, wildlife and historical experts. These experts will also interact with guests onboard and offer complimentary formal presentations as part of the Seabourn Conversations program.

In addition to Ventures by Seabourn shore experiences, the line will offer other shore excursions, including the popular “Enjoy Your Catch," an exclusive culinary experience available at select ports where guests can catch their own fish while off the ship and have it prepared for dinner by the onboard culinary team.

Guests can extend their time in Alaska and British Columbia with Seabourn Journeys, pre- and/or post-cruise packages featuring destinations and experiences in treasured locations that cannot be accessed on single-day excursions from Seabourn Odyssey. These include a visit to Banff National Park, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, aboard the Rocky Mountaineer luxury train.

