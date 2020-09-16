Carnival Cruise Line Sells Two Ships, Delays Return of Four Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the sale of Carnival Fascination and Carnival Imagination, which had previously been put on long-term lay-up status and removed from published itineraries.

The sale of Carnival Fascination, launched in 1994, and Carnival Imagination, introduced in 1995, is in line with Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet. This follows the sale of Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration, which took place in July. Upon return to operations, Carnival will still operate four upgraded Fantasy-class ships—Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Sensation, Carnival Elation and Carnival Paradise—which will have additional balcony staterooms, as well as enhanced dining and entertainment options that are part of the line’s “Fun Ship 2.0” enhancement program.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a press announcement called the decision to sell the ships “a necessary move [that] allows us to focus on ships that offer the greatest variety of features and stateroom accommodations for our guests.”

Related to its ongoing ship enhancement program and the current pause in cruise operations, Carnival also advised guests and travel advisors that it is delaying the return to guest operations for four ships until after scheduled dry dock enhancements are completed in the first half of 2021. Duffy also noted that the pause in operations has affected shipyard availability, causing the cruise line to reschedule required dry docks.

The four impacted ships and resulting cancelled itineraries include:

Carnival Magic itineraries operating from Miami will be cancelled until March 13, 2021

itineraries operating from will be cancelled until March 13, 2021 Carnival Paradise itineraries operating from Tampa will be cancelled until March 19, 2021

itineraries operating from will be cancelled until March 19, 2021 Carnival Valor itineraries operating from New Orleans will be cancelled until April 29, 2021 (including the transatlantic cruise from New Orleans on January 25, 2021 and the return from Barcelona on February 26, 2021)

itineraries operating from will be cancelled until April 29, 2021 (including the transatlantic cruise from New Orleans on January 25, 2021 and the return from on February 26, 2021) Carnival Spirit itineraries operating from Brisbane will be cancelled through May 16, 2021, with the first sailing being the Singapore to Brisbane voyage embarking on June 12, 2021.

Related Stories

A&K to Offer Northeast Passage Voyage Hosted by Geoffrey Kent

Carnival to Name New Ship Carnival Celebration

Seabourn Unveils Highlights of its 145-day "2022 World Cruise"

Voyages to Recovery: Topical Themes to Entice Clients