Princess Cruises Welcomes New, 3,660-Passenger Emerald Princess

by Susan J. Young
(Photo by Princess Cruises) The new Enchanted Princess is handed over from Fincantieri to Princess Cruises in a virtual ceremony streamed live across the globe.

The new 3,660-passenger Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises on Wednesday in an official handover ceremony viewed across the globe via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The 145,000-ton vessel is the 100th cruise ship built by Fincantieri.

The ceremony was virtually attended by executives from Carnival Corporation, including Micky Arison, chairman and Arnold Donald, president and CEO, as well as as Stein Kruse, group CEO for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Carnival Australia and Carnival UK, and Jan Swartz, group president of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia. Fincantieri was represented by CEO Giuseppe Bono.

Enchanted Princess is scheduled to arrive in North America in December 2020 for a season of Caribbean cruises.

100th Fincantieri Cruise Ship

Officials said the 100th cruise ship milestone is significant for both companies since Crown Princess was the first ship to launch Fincantieri into the modern passenger ship building business, when it was delivered in 1990. 

Enchanted Princess represents an evolution of the design platform used for sister ships—Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Majestic Princess and Sky Princess. The cruise ship has new dining experiences, the most pools and whirlpool hot tubs, world-class entertainment venues and spacious Sky Suites, first introduced on Sky Princess.

“We are so proud to deliver the new Enchanted Princess today and celebrate a major milestone of completing our 100th vessel built here at Fincantieri,” said Financintieri's Bono. “I must acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the shipbuilding team and yard workers who changed course in new and unfamiliar ways to complete construction on Enchanted Princess during the global pandemic."

MedallionClass

On MedallionClass ships, the OceanMedallion wearable device delivers highly personalized service  and enables touchless interactive experiences and entertainment. Perks include expedited boarding; on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; a friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go.   

Enchanted Princess also features MedallionNet Wi-Fi with fast connectivity and an access point in every stateroom so guests can stream favorite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favorite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship. In addition, Enchanted Princess features Take Five, the only jazz theater at sea.

Said Swartz: “The heart and soul of the ship are always its team, and I know she is in good hands with our dedicated crew watching over her with great care and pride. We look forward to brighter days ahead, when we can officially welcome the first Enchanted Princess guests to enjoy all this beautiful ship has to offer.” 

Visit www.princess.com/enchanted.

