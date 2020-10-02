Holland America's New Rotterdam Is Celebrated With Coin Ceremony

In anticipation of Rotterdam’s float-out next week, Holland America Line celebrated the ship’s coin ceremony on Thursday at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard in Italy. Following Italian shipbuilding tradition, Mai Elmar, executive director of Cruise Port Rotterdam in the Netherlands, served as the ship’s "madrina" or official patron/sponsor.

Attending the ceremony were Antonio Quintano, director of the Fincantieri Marghera Shipyard; Cyril Tatar, Holland America Group’s vice president of newbuilding services; and Nico Bleichrodt, vice president, international sales, for Holland America Line.

The traditional coin ceremony signaled less than a year until the delivery of Holland America's new 2,668-passenger flagship. Dutch coins minted in 1872 to honor Holland America Line’s first Rotterdam were welded to the outside deck of the ship to bring good fortune, followed by a blessing by the shipyard chaplain.

Elmar, shown at the coin ceremony

“With a name like Rotterdam, there is no other person more ideal than Mai Elmar to serve as the ship’s madrina," said Gus Antorcha, Holland America's president. "Mai’s name is synonymous with the cruise industry in the port city of Rotterdam and she has been a tremendous champion of our brand for decades."

Since 2000, Elmar has increased Cruise Port Rotterdam's annual cruise ship visits from zero to 102 ships.

On October 7, Rotterdam’s drydock will be filled with water and the ship will be floated out to begin the next stage of construction at an outfitting pier. Rotterdam is scheduled to be delivered July 30, 2021.

The newest Rotterdam is the seventh ship to bear that historic name and the 17th ship constructed by Fincantieri, which most recently built Nieuw Statendam.

The third in the Pinnacle Class series, the 99,800-ton ship will include such features as the 270-degree surround-screen World Stage, Rudi’s Sel de Mer and Grand Dutch Café. Most notably, Rotterdam will feature "live music" on Music Walk nightly—from Lincoln Center Stage and B.B. King’s Blues Club to Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard.

Following Rotterdam’s inaugural voyage on August 1, 2021, the ship will spend its inaugural summer season in northern Europe.

Holland America said that naming ceremony details have not been finalized and will be announced at a later date. Visit www.hollandamerica.com.

