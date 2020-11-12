Lindblad Expeditions Names New Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has named David Goodman as its new chief commercial and marketing officer. In his new role, he'll oversee all revenue production and will lead marketing, sales, digital product development and strategic partnerships. Goodman, who will be based at Lindblad's New York headquarters, most recently served as executive vice president, marketing and digital for Sotheby's, for which he and his team created initiatives that fueled record growth.

“As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and look to reactivate in 2021, David Goodman will be a very meaningful addition to our leadership team," said Sven Lindblad, president and CEO of Lindblad Expeditions, in a press announcement.

Lindblad added that his company was "on a solid growth trajectory prior to the pandemic and intends to continue on an aggressive growth plan in 2021 and beyond." He also said that Goodman's "skills and background will add immeasurably in building the marketing and sales platform that will fuel that growth,”

For more than 30 years, Goodman has headed divisions of global multi-media organizations with oversight of revenue, marketing, content creation, production, product/technology, distribution and more. Goodman was the chief architect of Sotheby's digital strategy that resulted in record online traffic; the creation of a global and "mobile first," discovery, registration, bidding and buying platform; a global publishing and content creation/audience platform; and apps for the iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV.

He also created the award-winning, 13-part "Treasures From Chatsworth" series and live exhibition; new sales categories, and internal/external advertising, insight and analytics programs.



Goodman came to Sotheby’s from the Madison Square Garden Company, where he was the president of productions and live entertainment. Prior to his role at MSG, he spent 13 years at CBS in several roles: President of CBS Live Experiences, president of CBS Interactive Music Group and president of digital media and integrated marketing for CBS Radio.

He also has leadership experience as an executive at Warner Bros. and was president of Warnervision, a division of the Warner Music Group and Saban Entertainment.

"Since a young age, I've loved traveling, especially to places a bit off the beaten path," Goodman said, noting that for nearly 50 years, Lindblad has taken hundreds of thousands of people on expeditions to the most extraordinary places in the world.

He continued: "We have a tremendous opportunity to innovate the existing business with new content, technology, products and services, which will drive interest and demand while positioning the company for future growth. I can't think of a better opportunity both personally and professionally, especially given the timing as we prepare for the world to start traveling again."

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiary, Natural Habitat Adventures, an adventure travel and ecotourism company that focuses on responsible nature travel. Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature. Natural Habitat’s offerings include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, as well as Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.

Lindblad Expeditions also works in partnership with National Geographic. Educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from scientists, naturalists and researchers, while exploring eco-areas above and below the sea.

