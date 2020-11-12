Coral Expeditions Releases Expanded 2021 Kimberley Season Schedule

Coral Expeditions, Australia’s small-ship expedition line, has released a revised expanded sailing schedule for the 2021 Kimberley season. Forty sailings are planned on three Australian-flagged vessels—Coral Discoverer, Coral Adventurer and the new Coral Geographer. All ships carry fewer than 100 people and cruises will operate for only Australian guests

Starting in late March, the Kimberley season will extend through October 2021 with 10-night expeditions departing Darwin and Broome. In the company’s 25-year history, this is its largest season with 40 voyages along the Kimberley coast. The voyages will give guests the opportunity to see the Kimberley's waterfalls in full flow in the early season and, in September and October, to witness whale migration.



Coral Expeditions has initiated a robust "SailSAFE" plan and health protocols, developed by Australian medical specialists to protect the health/safety of guests. The "SailSAFE" plan has been approved by all Australian State and Territory governments. The line says its pre-screening protocols effectively create a “safe travel bubble” for guests and crew, supported by onboard mitigation and authorized response procedures. This plan has been vetted and proven to be effective during the company’s Great Barrier Reef departures since October.



“We're pleased at the outstanding guest response we have received over the past four weeks since we recommenced our operations on Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef," said Jeff Gillies, commercial director at Coral Expeditions.

All the Kimberley expeditions include the following highlights:

Riding the tidal rapids of the Horizontal Falls aboard a Zodia

aboard a Zodia Viewing the King George River ’s cliffs and getting up close to the roaring 262-foot-high King George Falls

’s cliffs and getting up close to the roaring 262-foot-high Getting an eagle’s eye view of the rugged escarpment landscape on a scenic helicopter flight over Mitchell Falls

Walking to view ancient rock art galleries and learn about the Wandjina and Gwion Gwion art.

Seeing Montgomery Reef and how it emerges from beneath the sea on the descending tide

and how it emerges from beneath the sea on the descending tide Getting up-close with the Lacapede Islands' wildlife, marine life and birds such as juvenile rays and sharks, turtles and rare bird species, including brown-footed boobies, eastern ospreys and white-breasted sea eagles

Coral Expeditions is offering special booking policies for Australian guests booking these Kimberley departures, including:

Complimentary deposit protection included with all bookings; guests can transfer their deposit to any future voyage at no charge

Guaranteed flexible travel credits in the event of any travel disruptions

Special rates for groups of four or more traveling together

Visit www.coralexpeditions.com.

