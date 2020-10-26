Atlas Ocean Voyages Including Pre-Cruise Tours for Summer 2021

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced Monday it’s providing travelers a complimentary pre-cruise tour with every new booking aboard World Navigator’s inaugural season voyages in summer 2021. Additionally, travelers who book an Atlas “Max Shore” sailing will enjoy both the complimentary pre-cruise tour, as well as the included “Max Shore” overland adventure. “Max Shore” voyages are select, consecutive itineraries that include a complimentary two- to five-night, mid-voyage overland tour.

For its inaugural summer 2021 season, World Navigator will sail seven- to 24-night itineraries, and guests enjoy a total of 12 complimentary pre-cruise tour itineraries spread across 10 departures in The Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas, and South America. Some departures offer two pre-cruise tour options, while departures from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, and Lisbon, Portugal, will offer guests three options. On these voyages’ pre-cruise tours, guests can revel in the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev; survey antiquities found in the Jordanian desert; explore the beauty of Greece’s Peloponnese region; visit some of Tuscany’s best vineyards; immerse in Lisbon’s city culture; journey to Manaus in the middle of the Amazon Rainforest; and more.

In addition to the new complimentary pre-cruise tours offer, Atlas’ “All Inclusive All the Way” also provides guests a more worry-free experience by including emergency medical evacuation insurance for all guests, as well as complimentary round-trip air travel, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits and international craft beers, coffees and smoothies, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane bath amenities, shore excursions in select ports, and “Michelin-inspired” dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en-suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

Following its inaugural summer 2021 season, Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified World Navigator will sail Antarctica expeditions in winter 2021-22. Atlas’ World Navigator construction is on schedule and will be followed by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

Related Stories

Star Princess, Golden Princess Transfer to P&O Cruises Australia

Atlas Ocean Voyages Appoints Three More New Executives

Poseidon Expeditions Unveils 2022-23 Polar Cruise Lineup

Atlas Ocean Voyages Shares Ship Progress, Updates Trade