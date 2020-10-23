Star Princess and Golden Princess Transfer to P&O Cruises Australia

Princess Cruises confirmed the official transfer of Golden Princess and the accelerated transition of Star Princess to P&O Cruises Australia.

The shift of the ships between Carnival Corporation brands had been announced in 2018. Golden Princess will sail for P&O Cruises Australia as Pacific Adventure while Star Princess will do so as Pacific Encounter. Each ship has 760 balcony staterooms.

Princess Cruises guests who are impacted by the transfer of the vessels to P&O Cruises Australia are being notified. Princess' press statement said that passengers and their travel advisors will receive information on how to book another Princess cruise when operations resume and "guests who prefer a refund will be accommodated."

During their tenure with Princess, the two ships offered Personal Choice Dining, innovative at the time of its introduction as guests could either choose Anytime Dining (with guests choosing where, when and with whom they dined) or the cruise industry's Traditional Dining with an assigned dining time, table mates and wait staff.

Throughout the years, both ships were modernized with such signature Princess features as Movies Under the Stars, The Sanctuary adults-only retreat, the Piazza, and specialty restaurants Sabatini’s and Crown Grill.

Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises' president, said in a press announced that the two ships' legacy will continue under sister brand P&O Cruises Australia, which serves mostly Australia and New Zealand customers for voyages within the South Pacific.

