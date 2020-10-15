Atlas Ocean Voyages Appoints Three More New Executives

Atlas Ocean Voyages is building its executive team in preparation for the summer 2021 launch of the luxe-adventure brand. Three new executives were appointed this week:

Christine Borrack has been promoted to chief financial officer

has been promoted to chief financial officer Carlos Garzon was named senior vice president of business development

was named senior vice president of business development Andrew Moris has been appointed vice president of guest services

“Christine, Carlos and Andrew’s appointments significantly strengthen Atlas’ management team,” said Alberto Aliberti, Atlas' president and CEO. “Christine has been pivotal in creating our financial framework and Carlos and Andrew bring their extensive industry experience to lead Atlas’ operations as we continue to expand through these unprecedented times."

Christine Borrack

Borrack, newly appointed as CFO, previously served as Atlas’ director of finance for more than a year. The company said she'd been instrumental in building the financial management framework of Atlas, as well as liaising with parent-company Mystic Invest and global investors.

She has more than 15 years of experience in accounting, finance and operational management. Borrack has played key roles in multiple company divestments and acquisitions with Cain Brothers, Ernst & Young and KPMH in her previous position as controller at Ambrosia Treatment Centers.

Carlos Garzon

Garzon joins Atlas with nearly 20 years of experience in cruise and travel sales and revenue management, having worked for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International.

He will lead the company’s revenue strategy and coordinate the strategic direction of Atlas’ commercial efforts. Garzon holds an MBA from Florida International University and is graduate of the United States Naval Academy.

Andrew Moris

Moris comes to Atlas with more than 25 years of experience in contact center management and is responsible for creating and leading the company’s newly expanded and reorganized reservations department. He will also expand air/sea services.

He previously worked for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Alorica (PRC, LLC) and Sun International.

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

