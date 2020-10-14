Star Clippers Will Send Three Ships to the Mediterranean in 2022

Star Clippers' tall sailing ship, Star Clipper, will reposition from Southeast Asia to the Mediterranean in summer 2022. Star Clippers said the vessel will complete the 2021-22 season in Thailand and then sail to the Mediterranean to operate 29 sailings of five to 16 days.

Star Clipper will join sister ships Royal Clipper and Star Flyer in the region between May and October. It's the first time since 2016 that all three Star Clippers ships will sail in the Mediterranean.

Star Clipper and Star Flyer are traditional clipper ships with modern amenities carrying 170 guests, while the 227-guest Royal Clipper holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest and only five-masted, full-rigged sailing ship in service today.

“While we’re sad to be leaving Asia for now, we’ve seen a steady, growing demand for our popular Med sailings and we’re confident this is going to be welcome news for both trade partners and guests," said Michael Krafft, owner of Star Clippers, in a press statement. "Equally, with the last season of Asia sailings taking place during winter 2021-22, we are anticipating a huge demand for these sailings before Star Clipper departs.:”

As part of the repositioning voyage, Star Clipper will depart Safaga, Egypt in April 2022 and sail though the Suez Canal. Once back in Mediterranean waters, the ship will operate such itineraries as "Yachtsman's Paradise," a seven-night sailing between Istanbul and Athens, and roundtrip sailings between Civitavecchia (Rome) and Cannes, France from May through October.

Deal: Guests who book their 2022 Star Clipper Med sailing by October 31, 2020 will receive $600 savings per cabin.

For more information, visit www.starclippers.com.

Related Stories

Seabourn Cancels Voyages for Three Ships in 2020 and 2021

Royal Caribbean Group Takes Steps to Raise $1-Plus Billion

Atlas Ocean Voyages Shares Ship Progress, Updates Trade

Sea Cloud Cancels Caribbean Season, Plans Three Ships in Europe