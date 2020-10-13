Royal Caribbean Group Takes Steps to Raise $1-Plus Billion

by Susan J. Young
Symphony of the Seas Royal Caribbean Photo by Susan J Young Editorial Use Only
(Photo by Susan J Young) Royal Caribbean Group is raising more cash for general corporate purposes and to pay down debt. Symphony of the Seas, operated by its Royal Caribbean International brand, is shown above.

In a move to bring in more cash for general corporate purposes and to pay down debt, Royal Caribbean Group took two financial steps today. 

First, the company announced it had begun a registered public offering of $500 million of shares of its common stock; however, if the financial underwriters exercise their full rights to purchase stock, the company could receive up to $575 million.

In addition, Royal Caribbean Group began a private offering of senior convertible notes to be issued by the company and due in 2023. That would raise another $500 million or up to $575 million if underwriters exercise their full options. 

Corporate Purchases and Note Repayments

Royal Caribbean Group said it expects to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay some senior notes due this year. The remainder of the sale proceeds will bring in cash to be used for general corporate purchases.

The company's ships sailing from U.S. ports and most other ports globally have been idled since spring. The exceptions? Royal Caribbean Group owns 50 percent of a venture that owns TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, both now operating some cruises for European guests.

Quantum of the Seas in Singapore Editorial

Quantum of the Seas docked in Singapore. // photo by Royal Caribbean

In Asia, the government of Singapore last week approved the group's roundtrip sailings from that nation on three-night "cruises to nowhere." Those will be operated by Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas. The Singaporean government also approved similar sailings by Genting's Dream Cruises

In the U.S., a "No Sail Order" from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extends through October 31, 2020. It prevents cruise lines with ships of more than 250 passengers from offering any cruises from U.S. ports. 

Cruise line officials including Royal Caribbean Group's Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, talked with Vice President Mike Pence and the White House's Coronavirus Task Force in a conference call Friday, but it's not known whether the No Sail Order will be lifted or extended again. 

Related Stories

Cruise Chatter: Jason Montague, Seatrade Wrap-Up, Grenada & More

Cruise Industry Leaders Show Optimism for U.S. Cruise "Restart"

Holland America's New President Gus Antorcha Takes the Helm

Reservations Open for Carnival Celebration, Debuting in 2022

Read more on:
Cruise Information Travel News Royal Caribbean Group Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Tui Cruises Singapore Tourism Royal Caribbean International Quantum of the Seas Dream Cruises Richard Fain Mike Pence Coronavirus

Suggested Articles:

Tours

An Agent's Playbook for Returning to Growth

Travel agents are facing extraordinary challenges as they navigate a path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – a high number of cancelled bookings

Sponsored by Expedia
Nevis
Caribbean

Nevis Launches “Health Campaign” for Residents and Stakeholders

The campaign harnesses the resources of the government bodies to educate and train citizens, residents and stakeholders on health/safety protocols.

by Matt Turner
Seabourn Odyssey
Cruises

Seabourn Cancels Voyages for Three Ships in 2020 and 2021

The announcement applies to Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore for sailings into spring 2021. Here's what you need to know.

by Matt Turner