Reservations Open for Carnival Celebration, Debuting in 2022

by Matt Turner
(Carnival Cruise Line)

Reservations are now open for Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship set to debut in November 2022 as part of the company’s 50th birthday.

A sister to the line’s first XL-class ship, Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will debut with an inaugural 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise November 6, 2022, followed by the launch of year-round service from PortMiami November 21, 2022. The addition of Carnival Celebration to Miami will maintain PortMiami's position as the top embarkation port for Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Celebration will include many of the features found on Mardi Gras, including BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.   

Carnival’s 50th birthday celebration kicks off in March 2022—the company’s birthday month—with a series of commemorative sailings that will include special entertainment and itineraries and continuing all year long, culminating with Carnival Celebration’s arrival in November. 

Inaugural Transatlantic Crossing 

Carnival Celebration's 14-Day Carnival Journeys transatlantic crossing debut will depart Southampton November 6, 2022 and arriving in Miami November 20.  Featured ports on this two-week-long seagoing adventure include La Coruña and Vigo, Spain; Funchal (Madeira), Portugal; and Tenerife (Canary Islands), Spain. Carnival Journeys cruises offer unique activities where guests can sample local cuisine and enjoy entertainment and cultural opportunities, along with cooking, arts and crafts and other special activities.

Once in Miami, Carnival Celebration will offer a special six-day Thanksgiving cruise visiting Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Nassau November 21-27, 2022, then begin its year-round seven-day Caribbean cruise rotation on November 27, 2022, offering week-long voyages departing Sundays to the eastern and western Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean cruises call at Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. or St. Maarten, while the western Caribbean route features Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.   

Two special eight-day cruises will depart December 11 and December 19, 2022 with stops at Grand Turk, Amber Cove, San Juan and St. Thomas, while a one-time five-day cruise to Amber Cove and Grand Turk will operate January 3-8, 2023.

For more information, visit www.carnival.com

Related Stories

Carnival Cancels Many November/December Voyages From U.S. Ports

AmaWaterways Execs Reveal What's New for Dining, Ships, Restart

Cruise Industry Leaders Show Optimism for U.S. Cruise "Restart"

Princess Welcomes New, 3,660-Passenger Enchanted Princess

Read more on:
Cruise Information Family Cruises Carnival Celebration Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Mardi Gras PortMiami Miami Southampton Spain Tourism La Coruña Vigo Funchal Madeira Portugal Travel Tenerife Canary Islands St Thomas Mahogany Bay Grand Turk Amber Cove Nassau Caribbean Travel to Dominican Republic San Juan Visit Puerto Rico Roatan Things to Do in Cozumel Travel to US Virgin Islands St Maarten Costa Maya Mexico

Suggested Articles:

Mexico

Punta Mita Debuts Luxury Vacation Rental Properties, Surf Club

The 40 new luxury residences range from two-bedroom flats to eight-bedroom villas with private beach access. Here's what guests can expect.

by Matt Turner
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Caribbean

Jamaica Updates Pre-Testing Requirements

These new processes make the required online Travel Authorization application more seamless for visitors, the Jamaica Tourist Board  says. More here.

by Matt Turner
Willemstad, Curacao
Caribbean

Curaçao Opens to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Residents

The Dutch Caribbean island to welcome visitors from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut this fall. Here's what you need to know.

by Matt Turner