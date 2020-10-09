Reservations Open for Carnival Celebration, Debuting in 2022

Reservations are now open for Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship set to debut in November 2022 as part of the company’s 50th birthday.

A sister to the line’s first XL-class ship, Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will debut with an inaugural 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise November 6, 2022, followed by the launch of year-round service from PortMiami November 21, 2022. The addition of Carnival Celebration to Miami will maintain PortMiami's position as the top embarkation port for Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Celebration will include many of the features found on Mardi Gras, including BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.

Carnival’s 50th birthday celebration kicks off in March 2022—the company’s birthday month—with a series of commemorative sailings that will include special entertainment and itineraries and continuing all year long, culminating with Carnival Celebration’s arrival in November.

Inaugural Transatlantic Crossing

Carnival Celebration's 14-Day Carnival Journeys transatlantic crossing debut will depart Southampton November 6, 2022 and arriving in Miami November 20. Featured ports on this two-week-long seagoing adventure include La Coruña and Vigo, Spain; Funchal (Madeira), Portugal; and Tenerife (Canary Islands), Spain. Carnival Journeys cruises offer unique activities where guests can sample local cuisine and enjoy entertainment and cultural opportunities, along with cooking, arts and crafts and other special activities.

Once in Miami, Carnival Celebration will offer a special six-day Thanksgiving cruise visiting Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Nassau November 21-27, 2022, then begin its year-round seven-day Caribbean cruise rotation on November 27, 2022, offering week-long voyages departing Sundays to the eastern and western Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean cruises call at Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. or St. Maarten, while the western Caribbean route features Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.

Two special eight-day cruises will depart December 11 and December 19, 2022 with stops at Grand Turk, Amber Cove, San Juan and St. Thomas, while a one-time five-day cruise to Amber Cove and Grand Turk will operate January 3-8, 2023.

For more information, visit www.carnival.com.

