Seabourn Cancels Voyages for Three Ships in 2020 and 2021

Seabourn, last week, announced that it will cancel upcoming 2020 and 2021 voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet into spring 2021.

The announcement applies to Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore. Specific details are as follows:

Seabourn Odyssey: with its operations pause effective through January 15, 2021.

Seabourn Ovation: with its operations pause effective through April 18, 2021.

Seabourn Encore: with its operations pause effective through May 28, 2021.

The decision to cancel additional voyages, Seabourn says, is a proactive action to deal with the circumstances continuing to evolve from the global response to the COVID-19 situation.

Guests with affected cruises will automatically be cancelled and all guests will receive bonus Future Cruise Credits (FCC). They can also request a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn. Specific details are as follows:

Paid in Full: Those guests paid in full will receive 125 percent FCC of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.

Those guests paid in full will receive 125 percent FCC of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn. Under Deposit: those guests with bookings under deposit will receive an FCC valued at 125 percent of the deposit amount paid. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.

The Future Cruise Credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through DEcember 31, 2022. The amount of non-cruise fare purchases may be transferred to a new booking. Alternatively, guests may request a refund of the monies paid to Seabourn, which will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent specific details applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available on its website first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

Visit www.seabourn.com.

