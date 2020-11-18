Azamara Adds New "Masterclass Series" of Videos to Advisor Portal

Azamara is launching a new "Masterclass Series" of on-demand videos to support travel advisors. The Royal Caribbean Group brand plans to introduce new Azamara World Academy videos monthly on Azamara Connect, the brand’s online portal for travel advisors.

The educational series of on-demand videos will assist advisors in selling both destinations and Azamara. Starting with "Destination Immersion" experiences, Azamara has developed three 60-minute webinars around its "intensive" voyages in France, Spain Italy and Greece.

Upcoming informational videos will include, among others, "Discovering the Black Sea" on December 3, 2020. That will include information about the Azamara consumer, sales tips, a how-to-marketing guide, offers, promotions, how to craft the perfect story and how to gauge success.

Travel advisors will receive an email with a link to register for the series through Azamara Connect. Travel partner Beverly Morabito, vacation consultant at Expedia Cruises, said in a press release that she appreciates that the webinar “ is actually about the destination instead of a ship."

Azamara Trade Survey

Additionally, in a July 2020 survey completed by more than 2,000 U.S.-based travel advisors, Azamara found that the most important updates that trade partners want to hear are related to canceled sailings, safety protocols and refund/credit updates for clients. The advisors also said they prefer to receive these updates via email, informational webinars and online training. As a direct result of this feedback, Azamara will also soon be rolling out Phase II of its Masterclass Series with topics expected to focus on the brand’s healthy return to service and relevant updates for travel advisors.

“We are pleased to introduce our new Masterclass Series of on-demand videos in an effort to support our loyal trade partners during this very difficult time for the industry,” said Nils Lindstad, Azamara's associate vice president of sales and trade support. “We value our resilient trade partners and will continue to support their business during these challenging times.”

Azamara said the new educational series is the latest of its efforts to support its trade partners. It's executed more than 125 virtual events attracting 5,000-plus attendees—both trade partners and consumers—since April.

Azamara has also engaged with travel advisors through such virtual activities as Facebook groups and daily Facebook live streams by the field sales team. That team also runs fun virtual happy hours with travel advisors such as "Gin & Topics" and "Mitch & Martinis," with special guest speakers including Azamara’s captains and cruise directors.

Visit www.azamaraconnect.com.

