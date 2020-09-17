Azamara Unveils Late 2022 and Early 2023 Voyages, Maiden Calls

Destination-focused Azamara introduced new itineraries for the latter part of 2022 and first quarter 2023. The voyage line-up includes more than 80 new itineraries with 170 overnights and 300 late night stays in port. Highlights include maiden calls at Aberdeen, Scotland and Dakar, Senegal, as well as Tinos and Syros, both in Greece. The upscale line also plans more "Country-Intensive Voyages," which have proven popular with its guests.

"When we were working on our itineraries for 2022/2023, our goal was to invite new and returning guests to explore places they have never visited before," said Carol Cabezas, Azamara's chief operating officer, "or, better yet, connect our guests to a country they have traveled to before, but but adding in ports that are considered hidden gems." That, she says, will "allow for a new experience, which our Country-Intensives are designed to offer.”

Country Intensive

Azamara calls at 275 ports of call across the globe, among them 26 ports in Greece. Azamara Quest will operate a "Greek Intensive Voyage" roundtrip from Piraeus (Athens) on October 15, 2022; the cruise features calls at Tinos, as well as Mykonos, Rhodes (Lindos), Agios Nikolaos (Crete) and Santorini, all in Greece, plus Kusadasi (for Ephesus) in Turkey.

In the late 2022 and early 2023 line-up, Azamara also will cruise into the Black Sea and operate "Egypt-Israel Intensive" voyages. Further south, Azamara will continue its South Africa Intensive cruises. One option is Azamara Journey's 14-night "South Africa Intensive Holiday" roundtrip from Cape Town on December 22, 2022.

For more information, visit www.azamara.com.

Related Stories

Seabourn Unveils Highlights of its 145-day "2022 World Cruise"

Cruise Chatter: North to Alaska, Voyage "Restarts" and More

Silversea Could Restart Voyages in November

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Debuts 2022-23 Winter Sailings