Silversea Could Restart Voyages in November

Silversea could resume sailing this November. The cruise line, on its website, posted an updated saying it had extended its global suspension of voyages to include all sailings departing on or before October 31, 2020. Noting that “safeguarding the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit is our top priority,” Silversea did list the planned dates for its ships' resumption dates. The decision was made, Silversea said, with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and others.

The "up-to-date" list of when each of its ships will resume sailing is as follows:

Silver Muse – October 31, 2020

– October 31, 2020 Silver Spirit – November 5, 2020

– November 5, 2020 Silver Moon – November 8, 2020

– November 8, 2020 Silver Shadow – November 10, 2020

– November 10, 2020 Silver Whisper – November 10, 2020

– November 10, 2020 Silver Cloud – November 16, 2020

– November 16, 2020 Silver Explorer – November 17, 2020

– November 17, 2020 Silver Wind – June 14, 2021

– June 14, 2021 Silver Dawn – November 9, 2021

– November 9, 2021 Silver Origin – November 7, 2020

Note: Silversea said it is currently proceeding with a “rolling” cancellation system, “in which we are cancelling cruises only when we know that we are unable to operate them.” As the situation is constantly changing, and Silversea added it cannot guarantee that the voyages shown above will indeed sail on the date shown.

Booked guests on cancelled voyages will receive up to 125 percent cruise fare refund in the form of a Future Cruise Credit (FCC), which can be applied toward any future cruise and is valid two years from issuance. FCCs are transferable to family and friends and can be used partially and applied on more than one new booking.

Exclusive Venetian Society cruise days: On voyages cancelled by Silversea due to COVID-19 from March 1, 2020 onward, Venetian Society members will accumulate VS days on the cancelled voyage, as well as on the new booked with the FCC. It is combinable with all public fares and promotions excluding reduced rates and net deals. Only eligible for the Guests included in the original booking. If FCC is cancelled, and the guest opts for cash back instead, then the additional Venetian Society days will be removed.

Visit www.silversea.com.

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

