The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Debuts 2022-23 Winter Sailings

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced its 2022 and 2023 winter season of itineraries. Destinations include the rainforests of Costa Rica, the beaches of the Bahamian islands and a transit through the Panama Canal.

The 2022-23 winter season spans from November through April, stopping at 15 new ports of call along the way, including Golfito, Costa Rica; Portsmouth, Dominica; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; and Bocas Del Toro, Panama. A highlight of the itineraries will be the leisurely cruising pace, allowing guests more time to explore each port. Guests will be able to see Aruba’s pink flamingos and breaching whales in Samaná, snorkel the reefs of Bequia or kayak through the bioluminescent waters of Vieques. Holiday sailings include Christmas in Roseau, Dominica, and a New Years’ Eve celebration alongside superyachts in St. Barth’s.

The 2022 and 2023 winter season is preceded by a collection of 2022 itineraries released earlier this year, which introduced new destinations, including the Bahamas, the Western Caribbean, Bermuda and the Holy Land. Featuring an extended Mediterranean season, 2022 spring and summer itineraries’ highlight experiences include an overnight call in Casablanca allowing guests to explore Marrakech, the opportunity to visit Israel and Cyprus, and such marquee events as the Monaco Grand Prix.

Cruising will be aboard Evrima, the first of three bespoke vessels from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The yacht experience offers both daytime and overnight ports of call, promising more flexibility for guests’ time on land.

Visit www.ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

