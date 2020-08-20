Reservations Open August 26 for Crystal Esprit's 2023-24 Cruises

Crystal Yacht Cruises has previewed its deployment for the all-suite, 62-guest Crystal Esprit for 2023 through the first quarter of 2024. Voyages to the Holy Land for Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Cyprus; Greek Isles; Croatia and the Dalmatian Coast; Italian and French Rivieras; and the Seychelles open for reservations on August 26, 2020 and include new routes, special events and at least one overnight on nearly every itinerary.

The line had previously announced sailings for January through March 2023 in the Seychelles. In total, Crystal Yacht Cruises plans 35 all-inclusive luxury sailings in 2023. Eight of the itineraries are totally new. Nearly all new cruises are six, seven or eight nights in length, with select Holy Land and holiday sailings of 11 and 12 nights. In early 2024, the boutique yacht will then reposition to the Seychelles for 11 sailings.

In all, Crystal Esprit’s 2023 deployment comprises 12 sailings through the Seychelles; 13 Greek Isles sailings; 10 voyages through the Adriatic in Croatia and Turkey; seven Holy Land and Middle East sailings; and five Mediterranean sailings through Italy and France. Here's the line-up:

April through October 2023

Greek Isles & Corinth Canal: Highlights will include Athens; Parga and Lefkada in the Ionian Sea; passage through the canal; the Cycladic Isles of Delos, Mykonos and Santorini; and also to Patmos, Paros and Crete.

Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast & the Adriatic: Guests will have in-depth exploration of Croatia with calls to Sibenik, Dubrovnik, Split, Trogir, Vis and Hvar, as well as to Kotor, Montenegro, and the peninsula of Piran, Slovenia.

Italian Riviera: Guests will visit Positano, Capri, Elba, Rome, Portofino, Porto Venere (for Cinque Terre) and the world’s marble capital of Marina da Carrara, which also offers access to the chic beaches and shops of Forte dei Marmi.

French Riviera: Crystal Esprit will call at Nice, Saint-Tropez, Cannes and Corsica, France, with an overnight in Monte Carlo and a visit to Le Lavandou, France. One new itinerary combines France's Côte d’Azur with the Italian Riviera.

April, November and December 2023

Holy Land and Middle East: Crystal Esprit will sail to Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Cyprus, with new seven-night routes round-trip from Eilat, Israel. It will also sail longer itineraries and have multiple overnights at Ashdod and Eilat, Israel; Aqaba, Jordan; Cairo (Suez), Sharm el Sheikh, Safaga and Hurghada, Egypt and Larnaca, Cyprus.

Guests can visit the Petra and Wadi Rum via Aqaba; Jerusalem and Bethlehem; the pyramids and temples of Egypt; and stops along the Red Sea offer access to scuba diving, snorkeling and off-road desert adventures.

A Holiday itinerary spends overnights in Ashdod and Aqaba, allowing guests to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas exploring Jerusalem and a New Year’s Eve celebration in Wadi Rum.

January through March 2023 and 2024

The Seychelles: Crystal Esprit will sail 19 identical Seychelles itineraries in 2023 and 2024 roundtrip from Mahé/Eden. The sailings will focus on the eco-sites, beaches and destinations of Praslin, Cousin Island, La Passe, Laraie Bay, Aride Island and Mahé/Victoria.

Crystal Esprit has a private marina, outfitted for complimentary guest use of water skis, wake and paddle boards, kayaks, jet skis and snorkel gear. In addition, it offers a private submersible that can dive up to 1,000-feet beneath the water (for an added charge).

The all-suite yacht offers private butler service for every suite; fresh, farm-to-table cuisine and an array of open-seating dining venues.

Crystal Esprit’s 2023 and early 2024 itineraries open for reservations on August 26, 2020. "Crystal Confidence 2.0" offers a new 90-day deposit window, extended final payments and relaxed cancellation schedules for all Crystal brands through 2023.

Crystal has suspended all voyages across its fleet for the remainder of 2020, and introduced "Crystal Clean+"—the initial set of health and safety protocols to be implemented when the company resumes service.

Visit www.crystalcruises.com.

Related Stories

Crystal Unveils Health Protocols for Yacht, Expedition Cruising

First Mast is Raised on Sea Cloud Cruises' New Sea Cloud Spirit

Wärtsilä, Pastrovich Studio to Develop Sustainable Cruise Vessel

Atlas Ocean Voyages Now on 6,000 Trade Sites Via Passport Online