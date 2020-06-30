Wärtsilä and Pastrovich Studio Will Develop a New Sustainable, Hybrid Boutique Cruise Vessel

Technology group Wärtsilä has inked a partnership with Stefano Pastrovich, architect and yacht designer, to develop a new class of boutique cruise ship to serve the charter and hotel/cruise sectors.

Built around the concept of a 197-foot-long catamaran that can accommodate up to 36 guests, the new vessel will have the luxury of a superyacht, the construction techniques and passenger experience of a cruise ship and a strong focus on the environment. The eco-friendly, fuel-efficient design will have a fully-integrated combination of hybrid propulsion and solar panels.

One perk? The new design’s level of sustainability will allow it to enter harbors typically off-limits to some large motorized yachts.

In the partners’ press release, Giammario Meloni, senior sales manager, Wartsila Italia, said, "Efficiency and environmental performance are key pillars of Wartsila’s Smart Marine approach, which emphasizes the need to collaborate with world-class partners. This project encompasses all these ambitions, and we look forward to co-developing with Stefano Pastrovich a totally integrated solution that combines energy efficiency, sustainability and onboard comfort.”

Pastrovich added, "I'm convinced boutique cruise ships of this caliber could spark a turning point in the charter market, attracting a new customer base of millennials and cruise veterans."

Wartsila and Pastrovich have worked together in the past on several projects, including the 99-meter X-Vintage in 2011 and the 101-meter X-Expedition in 2017; the latter has an innovative design that bridges the worlds of cruising and super yachts.

