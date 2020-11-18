Celebrity Cruises Introduces Updated 2021-22 Winter Season Lineup

Celebrity Cruises has introduced an updated 2021-22 winter lineup of voyages for the Caribbean, Europe and South America. The new offerings were based on market research and feedback from guests and travel partners.

Highlights include an expanded Caribbean presence with new seven-night and overnight itineraries; new Spain and Portugal itineraries in Europe; and a new homeport and new shorter itineraries in South America.

The Caribbean

Eight of Celebrity’s ships will sail the Caribbean including the new Edge-class ships—Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex, the line's newest ship that was delivered in 2020. Between November 2021 and April 2022, these ships will offer short escapes and seven-night cruises. Celebrity Edge will offer a full winter season of seven-night itineraries to both the eastern and western Caribbean.

Celebrity Silhouette, which recently received a multimillion-dollar upgrade as part of the line's Celebrity Revolution update program, will sail new southern Caribbean itineraries featuring overnights in Aruba and Curacao.

Also recently updated, Celebrity Summit will replace Celebrity Infinity in operating four- and five-night itineraries from Miami, plus two new Mexico holiday sailings during December 2021.

European Cruises

Celebrity Infinity will offer new ways to experience Europe in fall/winter 2021, as the line has extended its season into October and November.

The ship will sail the Mediterranean from the home port of Lisbon, Portugal.

The Belem Tower in Lisbon, Portugal.

The new lineup of voyages includes a new 10-night "Best of Spain and Portugal" and two new seven-night "Iberian Peninsula" sailings visiting such ports as Palma de Mallorca, Seville, Alicante and Malaga in Spain, plus Porto, Portugal.

Celebrity Infinity will then embark on a new 12-night transatlantic voyage from Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, visiting ports of call in Spain and the Canary Islands.

South America

Starting in December 2021 and continuing through March 2022, Celebrity Infinity will explore South America from the Chilean fjords to the beaches and rainforests of Brazil, as well as the tip of Antarctica.

Its new homeport for these voyages, Valparaiso, Chile, is known as “Little San Francisco” for its theater, music and street art scene. This all-new winter schedule will include:

Four new nine- to 12-night itineraries calling on ports in Argentina, including Patagonia , as well as Brazil.

including , as well as Brazil. One new 14-night sailing to Antarctica, for a total of three sailings there.

Celebrity Cruises recently announced a new "Always Included" program, which provides complimentary Wi-Fi, beverages, including alcoholic beverages, and gratuities.

The line is also applying the recommendations of the Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to ensure a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings.

Visit www.celebritycruises.com.

