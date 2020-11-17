AmaWaterways Is Transporting AmaDante and AmaKristina to France

AmaWaterways is transporting two of its European river vessels—AmaKristina and AmaDante—on an ocean journey from the Netherlands to France.

Once repositioned on the Rhône River and the Seine River, respectively, the ships will be ready to welcome guests when river cruising resumes in spring 2021. AmaKristina will be the first of the line's 443-foot ships (with signature twin-balcony staterooms) to sail on French rivers.

Heightened France Demand

In a press release, the river line cited "heightened demand for itineraries that reflect the rich culture, renowned culinary experiences and remarkable history of the Normandy, Brittany and Burgundy regions of France" for the repositioning.

AmaKristina recently completed a four-month series of charter cruises on the Rhine River. With this limited 2020 charter program, AmaWaterways became the first U.S.-based river cruise line to resume sailing in Europe, and notes that it gained valuable experience sailing successfully with new health/safety protocols in place to protect guests and crew.

Taking over the line's "Colors of Province" itinerary, AmaKristina will sail the Rhône between Lyon and Avignon, permitting AmaCello to travel a new itinerary on the Saône into the renowned wine growing area of Burgundy.

Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways, said AmaDante will join AmaLyra on the Seine and offer a leisurely itinerary with more scenic daytime cruising and opportunities for biking and hiking. In addition, guests can explore further with an optional pre- or post-cruise stay in St. Malo, Brittany with a visit to Mont St. Michel.

The following are the new-for-2021 French itineraries and land programs:

Impressions of the Seine & Paris: This is a northern France itinerary with a leisurely pace of cruising between Paris and Le Havre. The journey includes overnight visits to idyllic towns, fairytale castles, gardens and sites memorialized by Impressionist painters.

Pre- and post-cruise land options include two nights in Paris; three nights in St. Malo with a visit to the island monastery of Mont St. Michel; and one night in Paris.

Essence of Burgundy & Provence: This voyage sails between France's Chalon-sur-Saône and Arles. Guests will visit romantic cities and artistic destinations/attractions and also partake of such experiences as learning to cook French food in Valence at a culinary school.

Pre- and post-cruise land options for this itinerary go beyond France, and include three nights in Geneva, Switzerland or three in nights in Barcelona, Spain.

For more information, visit www.amawaterways.com.

