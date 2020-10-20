Uniworld to Use Self-Disinfecting Coating on All Ships

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, part The Travel Corporation, has contracted with Danish company CleanCoat A/S to employ its ACT CleanCoat solution across the company, including all Uniworld-owned ships and Red Carnation Hotels. Uniworld is the first river cruise company to adopt the ACT CleanCoat solution, which, Uniworld says, is known for its ability to render surfaces self-disinfecting after one application.

According to Uniworld Boutique River Cruises CEO Ellen Bettridge, all ships will be sprayed with the antimicrobial coating that is odorless, nontoxic and most importantly, kills bacteria and viruses including the coronavirus family

The ACT CleanCoat solution is sustainable and environmentally friendly, and consists of two components: ACT CleanCoat, an annually applied, invisible, odorless treatment that renders all surfaces self-disinfecting while also purifying the air; and the use of ACT ECA Water, which replaces traditional daily cleaning detergents and provides the best possible conditions for ACT CleanCoat to maximize its disinfecting effect, while itself acting as a hospital grade disinfectant for regular use. The ACT ECA (electro-chemically activated) Water, a salt-based, more sustainable alternative to conventional cleaning products, does not require protective equipment to use, and leaves no toxic residues.

ACT CleanCoat, approved for use on all surfaces, including those with direct food contact, renders all surfaces self-disinfecting while also purifying the air from microbes such as bacteria, viruses, airborne mold spores as well as common air pollutants like Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). It purifies the air and improves indoor air quality.

This partnership is in addition to Uniworld’s previously announced enhanced health and safety protocols, including health screenings, contactless payment, reserved seating when dining and other physical distance measures.

Visit www.uniworld.com.

Related Stories

Hurtigruten to Establish Separate Expedition Cruise Entity

AmaWaterways Suspends Remainder of 2020 River Cruises

Travel Corporation Creates Velvet Collection

Carnival Corporation's AIDA Brand Resumed Cruising This Weekend