Kari Tarnowski Named SVP Marketing for American Queen Steamboat Company

Hornblower Group announced that Kari Tarnowski has been named senior vice president of marketing for American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC). Tarnowski joins the company after serving as vice president of marketing for Crystal Cruises.

As SVP of marketing, Tarnowski will be responsible for developing and implementing the organization’s overall marketing strategy, including multi-channel customer demand generation, brand positioning, public relations, customer insights, guest feedback, loyalty and retention, competitive analysis and partnership marketing. She will work closely with the Hornblower Group leadership team to build a marketing organization that emphasizes consumer experience and competing through technology and performance marketing methods to attract and acquire customers. Tarnowski will lead the development of new channels for growth, design and communicate the portfolio of American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines brands and create business partnerships that open the door to new revenue streams.

Tarnowski joins Hornblower Group with her more than two decades of marketing experience in the cruise and hotel industries. She joins AQSC from Crystal Cruises, where she served as vice president of marketing, leading the line’s marketing efforts, covering advertising, digital, direct mail, loyalty programs and marketing communications. Additionally, Tarnowski’s experience in the cruise industry extends through her senior marketing roles she previously served for luxury cruise lines, such as Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Silversea Cruises. Previous to Crystal Cruises, Tarnowski was chief marketing officer for Elite Island Resorts, where she led marketing efforts for 10 all-inclusive resorts across five islands in the Caribbean. She also served as SVP of marketing for Sandals and Beaches Resorts. Tarnowski also played a key role in the inception Hotels.com, where she was part of the company’s launch team in 2002.

