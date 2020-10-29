Steve Smotrys Named Seabourn Vice President, Global Sales

Seabourn has named seasoned cruise executive Steve Smotrys as vice president, global sales. In the role, Smotrys will be responsible for Seabourn’s overall global sales efforts, leading the teams who support the travel advisor community in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia and Australia.

“Steve and I have worked closely together over the past several years. He brings a deep understanding of the luxury market and the travel industry,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn, in a press announcement. “Many of our travel advisor partners know Steve well and we encourage them to join us in welcoming Steve to the Seabourn family.”

Prior to joining Seabourn, Smotrys served as vice president of sales and trade marketing, Cunard North America. He joined Princess Cruises in 2000 and over his nearly 20 years within the Carnival Corporation family of brands he has led teams in revenue management, market planning, shore excursions and swales. Over the past several years, Smotrys has led the Cunard Line North America sales team helping to grow this key market and expand the share of voice within the trade.

Smotrys will assume this role effective immediately. Chris Austin, previously head of global sales and marketing, departed the company earlier this month.

The announcement of Smotrus as VP, global sales comes on the heels of Leibowitz's appointment as president earlier this summer, as reported by our sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor. Reporting to Stein Kruse, Group CEO of Holland America Group and Carnival UK, Leibowitz oversees all aspects of the ultra-luxury brand’s operations, including revenue management, deployment and itinerary planning, hotel operations, and sales and marketing. His appointment followed the retirement of Rick Meadows as Seabourn’s president, who had spent 35 years with Carnival Corporation, including nine as president of Seabourn.

Visit www.seabourn.com.

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

Related Stories

Cruise Chatter: Windstar's New President, Avoya Highlights, More

Atlas Ocean Voyages Appoints Three More New Executives

Holland America's New President Gus Antorcha Takes the Helm

Gina Gabbard Joins Lindblad Expeditions as Chief Sales Officer