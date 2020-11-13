NCL To Debut "EMBARK - The Series" With Virtual Programming

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) launched a new docu-series, “EMBARK - The Series," which kicks of with an “EMBARK NCL Spotlight Series,” two episodes showcasing the Broadway and West End-caliber entertainment that's found across NCL's fleet.

The first, nearly 40-minute episode will invite viewers into London’s historic West End Garrick Theatre for a special reunion that brings the line's "The Choir of Man” cast together for the first time in many months. Produced and directed by Nic Doodson, one of the creative minds behind “The Choir of Man,” the episode will stream live at www.ncl.com/embark on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST, before being made available on-demand

Consumers and advisors can tune in to see performances of such tunes as “Save Tonight,” “Escape (The Piña Colada Song),” “Hello” and “Some Nights. The virtual program will also include an inside look at how the cast is managing through this historic time and how performers are remaining optimistic about the future.

With high energy, live music and impressive choreography, “The Choir of Man” is an immersive neighborhood pub experience. It's a tale of ordinary guys who perform everything from sing-along classics to classic rock. The songs recognize the importance of community and human connection through songs, poetry and conversations.

Longing for Connection

"Now more than ever, we are all longing for connection,” said Richard Ambrose, senior vice president of entertainment and cruise programming at Norwegian Cruise Line, in a press statement. “Entertainment unites us, allowing us to forget our worries, even if just for a short while."

He emphasized that while theaters are closed and gatherings limited, the cruise line wishes to support performers while also connecting with guests in a meaningful way. "Through this exclusive offering, we hope to showcase human resiliency and offer hope for a better tomorrow," he said. "In the end, we are in this together and that’s why we will all persevere.”



In addition to its residency on Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Encore, “The Choir of Man” has performed across the globe in iconic venues including Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and Washington D.C.’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Just announced, it will also return to the Sydney Opera House for the third time beginning February 2021.

Further details regarding “EMBARK – The Series,” will be shared in the coming weeks. For more information on NCL, visit www.ncl.com.

