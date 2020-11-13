Windstar Cruises Cancels Additional Voyages Into 2021

Due to rising COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreaks around the world, Windstar Cruises announced it has canceled additional cruise departures further out. The cruise line previously canceled all remaining cruises in 2020 and are now canceling cruises for January and February 2021 for all its yachts and into March and April 2021, depending on the itinerary. The first yacht to set sail, as of the latest update, will be the Wind Spirit on March 25, 2021 in Tahiti.

“We are eager to return to sailing when we believe that the environment will support it,” Windstar said in an announcement.

Windstar's yachts will resume sailing on these dates:

Wind Spirit – March 25, 2021 – Tahiti

Star Breeze – March 27, 2021 – Caribbean

– March 27, 2021 – Star Legend – April 7, 2021 – Mediterranean

– April 7, 2021 – Wind Star – April 13, 2021 – Mediterranean

– April 13, 2021 – Mediterranean Wind Surf – April 24, 2021 – Mediterranean

– April 24, 2021 – Mediterranean Star Pride – July 6, 2021 – Northern Europe

During this temporary pause in operations, the line will be reviewing and updating its health and safety practices, including enhanced sanitation protocols, health screenings, adding more medical staff on board, flexible dining and crew training. The new “Beyond Ordinary Care” program is a multi-layered strategy with key hospital-grade elements: HEPA filters and UV-C ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to filter and disinfect circulated air within our yachts, plus electrostatic sprayers to sanitize all surfaces throughout our yachts.

Pre-departure, guests will have to fill out a health questionnaire and they will be asked to wear masks when traveling to the ship.

