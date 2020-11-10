Celebrity Cruises Unveils New “Always Included” Pricing Model

Vacations should be effortless from the start—that’s why Celebrity Cruises has announced a new approach to cruising called “Always Included,” putting an end to what the cruise line calls “confusing promotions, complicated add-ons and limited-time offers.” Starting November 17, every Celebrity Cruises vacation will include Wi-Fi, drinks and tips, simplifying the luxury vacation experience.

In a press statement, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, said the cruise line wants to tap into a “new luxury” culture with its Edge Series ships, including Celebrity Edge and its brand-new sister ship Celebrity Apex. Including Wi-Fi, drinks and tips helps facilitate that. “Nothing is more luxurious than when things are extra simple,” Lutoff-Perlo said.

Peter Giorgi, vice president and chief marketing officer of Celebrity Cruises, added that the inclusions should make booking less time-consuming for travelers, as well.

“Always Included” comprises:

Unlimited Drinks – Classic cocktails, wines by the glass, beer, sodas, specialty coffees and teas, juices and bottled water.

Unlimited Wi-Fi – Free, always-on connection to social media, email and the web.

Daily Gratuities – Tips are taken care of allowing guests to relax and enjoy the service.

For guests who want even more luxurious simplicity, Celebrity is offering the option to upgrade to one of two packages:

“ ELEVATE ” offers unlimited premium drinks and adds shore excursions up to $200 per person.

” offers unlimited premium drinks and adds shore excursions up to $200 per person. “INDULGE” includes everything in the "ELEVATE" package and adds to it with unlimited streaming Wi-Fi and up to $400 per person in onboard credit to spend almost any way desired.

Good to know: All guests in The Retreat—Celebrity’s vacation concept with all-suite accommodations and exclusive experiences like a private restaurant, lounge and sundeck, and a dedicated team of butlers and concierge staff—will receive the same amenities as the "INDULGE" package at no additional charge.

“Always Included” is the latest in a series of innovations available on Celebrity ships, including the recent transformation of the traditional cruise industry safety drill into a more personal digital experience, called Muster 2.0, which can be accessed by guests from any smart device or on a stateroom TV and completed at the guest’s leisure prior to the ship’s departure.

Visit www.celebritycruises.com.

