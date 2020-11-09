MSC Cruises Opens Sales for 2023 World Cruise

MSC Cruises has opened sales for the MSC World Cruise 2023, which calls at 53 destinations in 33 countries across six continents with a focus on additional exploration in Asia. The 118-night voyage on board MSC Poesia begins on January 5, 2023 in Genoa, Italy; other embarkation ports include Civitavecchia (Rome), Marseille and Barcelona.

Crossing the Atlantic Ocean from Europe, MSC Poesia will visit the islands of the Caribbean and then sail through the Panama Canal. Next on the voyage will be the west coast of Central America with calls in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Mexico, before heading to San Francisco.

The Pacific leg will include visits to Maui, Hawaii, Samoa, Fiji, Auckland in New Zealand, Sydney, the Australian Gold Coast, Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines. The ship will then arrive in Japan during cherry blossom season with calls at Kyoto and Tokyo. Guests will further discover the sights and sounds of Asia with visits to Shanghai, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia.

Crossing the Indian Ocean to the Gulf region of the Middle East, MSC Poesia will then head to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.

Some of the highlights of the voyage include:

Puerto Limon, Costa Rica – Here, guests will have the opportunity to interact with the native sloth species or discover the history that the second largest city in Costa Rica has to offer.

– Here, guests will have the opportunity to interact with the native sloth species or discover the history that the second largest city in Costa Rica has to offer. San Francisco, U.S. – Guests will not want to miss a chance to get a look at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge , visit the penitentiary-turned-museum Alcatraz , or taste local California wines.

– Guests will not want to miss a chance to get a look at the iconic , visit the penitentiary-turned-museum , or taste local wines. Honolulu, U.S. – Oahu , the Hawaiian capital, is home to sandy beaches, clear waters and looming volcanoes.

– , the Hawaiian capital, is home to sandy beaches, clear waters and looming volcanoes. Sydney, Australia – Sailing by the Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge , guests will have two days to explore the Australian capital; options include visiting the famous Taronga Zoo for a chance to see kangaroos or learning to surf at Bondi Beach .

– Sailing by the and the , guests will have two days to explore the Australian capital; options include visiting the famous for a chance to see kangaroos or learning to surf at . Tokyo, Japan – The bright lights of Tokyo are one of six Japanese cities MSC Poesia will visit during the world tour. Guests may choose between traditional tea ceremonies, observing Sumo wrestlers’ morning practice sessions and discovering the restaurant offerings that make Tokyo the most Michelin -starred city in the world.

– The bright lights of Tokyo are one of six Japanese cities MSC Poesia will visit during the world tour. Guests may choose between traditional tea ceremonies, observing Sumo wrestlers’ morning practice sessions and discovering the restaurant offerings that make Tokyo the most -starred city in the world. Shanghai, China – One of China ’s most iconic cities will give guests an opportunity to visit the Jade Buddha Temple , walk along the Bund waterfront or take a day trip to the Zhujiajiao water town.

– One of ’s most iconic cities will give guests an opportunity to visit the , walk along the waterfront or take a day trip to the water town. Da Nang, Vietnam – Guests may opt to climb the Marble Mountains , bask in the sun on My Khe Beach or discover the many pagodas that the city is known for.

– Guests may opt to climb the , bask in the sun on or discover the many pagodas that the city is known for. Singapore – Framed by the Marina Bay Sands Hotel and the city’s symbol, the Merlion, Singapore is a paradise for shoppers, with malls that are as beautiful as they are well-stocked. The historical Raffles Hotel and Gardens by the Bay make this small island a taste of the modern and classic.

– Framed by the and the city’s symbol, the Merlion, Singapore is a paradise for shoppers, with malls that are as beautiful as they are well-stocked. The historical and make this small island a taste of the modern and classic. Aqaba, Jordan – From snorkeling in the Aqaba Marine Park to Mamluk Castle and the Aqaba Archaeological Museum, this destination has something to suit everyone’s interests.

MSC Cruises previously announced the cancellation of the 2021 MSC World Cruise in connection with the continued closing of the majority of ports along its itinerary due to the health situation ashore; however, those guests who were booked to sail on this voyage are still able to experience the same itinerary on the 2023 MSC World Cruise or opt for the 2022 MSC World Cruise.

