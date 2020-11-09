Costa Cancels Costa Deliziosa's Greek Cruises, Citing Government Policies

Costa Cruises has suspended Costa Deliziosa's one-week cruises to Greece through December 26, following a nationwide lockdown announced by the Greek government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The action by Greece came in response to increasing coronavirus cases in that country and the government's imposition of travel restrictions.
Previously sailing on one-week cruises that called at Bari, Italy, as well as Katakolon, Athens and Iraklion in Greece, Costa Deliziosa's last cruise ended Friday in Trieste. The ship has now "paused" operations, resulting in the cancellation of departures on November 7, 14, 21 and 28, and December 5, 12 and 19.
The resumption of Costa Deliziosa's operations is currently scheduled for December 26 with an Italian itinerary that will include Trieste, Bari, Brindisi and Catania. Note: More destinations will be added in the coming weeks.
Costa Cruises said in a press statement that its top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew, shoreside employees, as well as the people and communities its ships visit. The line also stressed that with its new health/safety protocols, cruise travel with enhanced safety is possible. The line been sailing in Europe since September 6.
Costa Cruises said it's informing guests booked on Costa Deliziosa's impacted voyages and giving them "the best offers available, in line with the relevant regulations."
Costa Smeralda, the second Costa ship currently in service, will continue her cruises dedicated to Italy as scheduled, with voyages that feature the company's enhanced health and safety protocols.
