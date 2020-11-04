Oceania Unveils 2022 Europe & North America Collection Voyages

Oceania Cruises has released its 2022 Europe & North America Collection of itineraries for preview prior to opening for sale on November 11, 2020. The collection comprises 110 itineraries, including 77 brand-new offerings and 10 new ports of call—such as Aarhus in Denmark, the Irish village of Killybegs, and the Lofoten Islands in Norway.

The 2022 Europe & North America Collection offers 56 itineraries that range from seven to 14 days in length. In addition, there are 54 voyages ranging from 15 to 46 days. More than 250 ports of call are located throughout Northern and Western Europe, Iceland, Greenland, the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, Holy Lands, Alaska, Canada and New England, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

2022 Europe & North America Collection Highlights

Eleven voyages of seven to 14 days aboard Marina and Sirena that explore the history, antiquities and architecture of Scandinavia and Russia

Explore the cultural traditions and great outdoors of Alaska with glacier trekking, helicopter flightseeing and Go Local tours, plus more voyages cruising Hubbard Glacier with 12 departures from Seattle, Vancouver or Los Angeles of seven, nine, 10, 11, 12 or 13 days

46 voyages to the western Mediterranean, Greek Isles, Turkey and Canary Islands, ranging from seven to 14 days

Discover the sacred destinations of the Holy Land with 16 voyages that call on coveted ports in Israel, Turkey and Egypt

Connoisseurs of food and wine will enjoy the six itineraries that focus on western Europe's wine countries while another four are devoted to displaying the culinary treasures of the United Kingdom, Scotland, Wales and Ireland

Easy Bermuda getaways offer a tropical escape with the convenience of seven-day roundtrip New York departures

Explore the best of New England, the Canadian Maritimes, Greenland, Iceland, the Norwegian Fjords, Baltic capitals, wine countries of France, Spain and Portugal, plus the Azores on a 46-day voyage sailing roundtrip from New York City aboard Insignia

Undertake the ultimate immersion of the western Europe wine countries of Iberia, North Africa, Madeira, the Canary Islands and Bermuda aboard Sirena with 25 ports of call in 38 days

Traverse nearly all of the Mediterranean with 18 ports in 22 days aboard Nautica from Jerusalem to Barcelona

Venture north of the Arctic Circle aboard Sirena's singular sailing to the North Cape, Murmansk and the "mysteriously infamous" Archangel, Russia

Tip: Travelers can take advantage of Oceania Cruises’ “OLife Choice” airfare promotion, which includes free roundtrip airport transfers on each 2022 Europe & North America Collection voyage along with free internet and a choice of free shore excursions, free beverage package or shipboard credit. Europe voyages in this collection also have the bonus of a $149 Premium Economy Air Upgrade, and every voyage comes with the “Best Price Guarantee.”

