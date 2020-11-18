Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Cruises Through January 31 and Beyond

Carnival Cruise Line is notifying passengers and travel advisors that it's cancelled more cruises for early 2021. The line cited the need to continue to build and implement its plan to meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) framework set forth for resumption of cruise operations. The order was issued October 30 by the CDC.

As a result, Carnival announced:

All embarkations from U.S. home ports from January 1 through January 31, 2021 are cancelled

home ports from January 1 through January 31, 2021 are cancelled Additional sailings from Baltimore , Charleston, SC , Jacksonville, FL , Long Beach, CA, Mobile, AL , New Orleans and San Diego through February 28 are cancelled

, , , , and through February 28 are cancelled Embarkations through March 26 by Carnival Legend from Tampa are cancelled

The "Fun Ship" line said it's in the process of building a gradual, phased-in approach to resume guest operations, which will focus initially on the Florida ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, to be followed by Galveston, TX.

Consistent with CDC protocols, Carnival Horizon arrives in Miami this week and Carnival Breeze will be the next ship back to the U.S. In total, 16 Carnival ships are currently following the CDC process for an eventual resumption of guest service in the U.S. in 2021. Those include: Carnival Conquest, Dream, Ecstasy, Elation, Freedom, Glory, Liberty, Miracle, Panorama, Pride, Sensation, Sunrise, Sunshine and Vista. Mardi Gras, which is under construction in Finland, will also enter service in 2021.

With this announcement Carnival’s operations are "paused" in the U.S. through Jan. 31, 2021. In addition, Carnival had previously cancelled certain other itineraries on four ships (Magic, Paradise, Valor and Victory/Radiance) that are scheduled for required dry docks in the first half of 2021, with the plan to return them to operations after maintenance work and upgrades are completed.

Carnival previously cancelled operations in Australia through March 2, 2021.

Visit www.carnival.com.

Related Stories

Celebrity Cruises Introduces Updated 2021-22 Winter Lineup

Kari Tarnowski Named SVP Marketing for AQSC

SeaDream Yacht Club Cancels All Cruises Through Year's End

AmaWaterways is Transporting AmaDante and AmaKristina to France